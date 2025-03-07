Why is Ford not in IndyCar? All you need to know

Ford has been making moves in the motorsports industry as it signed with Red Bull Racing to help with the production of the upcoming F1 engines. However, Ford hasn't had any such interest in IndyCar, which also adopted the hybrid power unit. Let's have a look at why the automobile manufacturer isn't involved in a project with the series.

IndyCar currently only has two engine suppliers in the form of Honda and Chevrolet. The current generation Twin Turbo 2.2L V6 engines were introduced in the early 2010s, and since then, only Chevrolet and Honda have shown interest in the projects.

Ford logo on a branch - Source: Getty

Honda was rumored to be considering leaving the IndyCar engine project, but with the introduction of the hybrid power unit midway through the 2024 season, the Japanese manufacturer is likely to stay in the series. But what about Ford? The American manufacturer signed a deal with Red Bull Racing to look after the hybrid systems, i.e., battery and motors for the new generation F1 engines set to be introduced in 2026.

Ford detailed how the hybrid technology for the 2026 F1 engines will help the R&D for the electric roadgoing cars and is hopeful that the technology transfer from the F1 project will trickle down into its electric lineup. Honda, who left Red Bull, also came back and signed with Aston Martin for the same reason.

Ford’s last involvement in IndyCar was in the late 2000s when the American manufacturer supplied the 2.65L V8 engine built in partnership with Cosworth. However, with the dawn of the 2010s, IndyCar moved to a V6 engine, and F1 introduced the hybrid technology, which led to the Ford Motor Company withdrawing from any participation in the series.

With the ever-changing demands of the world, society is now moving towards electric cars. Ford, traditionally about muscle cars and large powered internal combustion engines, now has to adapt to the demands and has already launched electric vehicles like the Mach-E.

F1 will be introducing higher density batteries and efficient motors, which sits with the direction that Ford is moving towards. As for IndyCar, the hybrid system is too mild for it to get involved and start from the beginning. The investment in the IndyCar project might also not be worth the returns.

“Relevance really matters to us”: Ford boss when questioned about IndyCar comeback in 2017

Back in 2017, Ford’s chief technical officer and executive vice-president for product development, Raj Nair, was asked about the possibility of Ford planning for an IndyCar comeback as the open-wheel series looked for a third engine manufacturer. Nair said (via Autoweek):

“We’ve been pretty focused on what we think can translate to production, whether it’s the engineering tools or technology, or the actual car, like the Ford GT, because that relevance really matters to us. It’s hard to show that in the formula classes like IndyCar or F1.”

“There’s some fairly good racing going on there, but we do have to look at it as an OEM as to what we’re generating as far as engine expertise, technology that we can translate, and a connection that we can translate to a customer, and what they can see in a showroom,” he added.

Ford hasn't made any further comments about the possibility of an IndyCar project since this interview in 2017.

