Why did Lotus leave IndyCar? A look at its short-lived engine program

Lotus, the Norfolk, England-based car manufacturer has a huge reputation all over the globe. It has been around since 1948 and has had a strong presence in motorsports.

Lotus has competed in several top categories in some capacity since its inception, but 2012 was a dark year for the team. Its IndyCar venture did not yield the kind of fruits it was expecting and thus, the outfit had to leave the sport in abrupt fashion.

The outfit started the 2012 campaign as an engine supplier for the teams of Dreyer & Reinbold, Dragon, Bryan Herta Autosport, and HVM. However, just after the Indianapolis 500, it was only left with the latter.

In the marquee event, two of the Lotus-backed cars two cars were ordered to park early due to a lack of speed. This was a major setback to the British outfit's IndyCar aspirations. As a consequence, the Colin Chapman-founded brand had to leave the sport in 2012. Following the reveal, its then-chief operating officer Aslam Farikullah said (via Autosport):

"Lotus is grateful to IndyCar for the opportunity to compete during the 2012 season and for the support provided throughout. The decision not to continue was not an easy one and Lotus does not discount the possibility to re-enter the series at some time in the future. For the time being, Lotus will focus on core business activities as a leading sportscar manufacturer and world-class engineering consultancy."

Lotus made a "business decision" around IndyCar exit

While Lotus showed its gratitude toward the highest class of open-wheel racing in America following its exit, IndyCar on its end, also delved into the reason behind the overall decision.

Its then-IndyCar president of operations and strategy, Brian Barnhart, also came up with a statement. He thanked Lotus for its participation in IndyCar and even asserted the latter would be welcomed with open arms if it decided to enter the sport again at some point in the future.

Barnhart's statement read as follows:

"We appreciate the effort that Lotus made in helping return manufacturer competition to IndyCar. However, Lotus has made a business decision not to return in 2013 and asked for its release. We wish them well and would welcome their participation again in the future."

Lotus has a rich history in motorsports. While its IndyCar venture did not work out, the outfit has achieved some success in other motorsport categories. The brand competed in Formula 1 as Lotus F1 from 2012 till 2015, during which, it entered 77 Grands Prix. Moreover, during this time, the outfit was able to amass two race victories alongside a decent 25 podium finishes.

