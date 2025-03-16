"You're a great friend and a true leader": When Roger Penske saluted IndyCar legend Mario Andretti for winning international honor

Team Penske and Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske once honored racing icon Mario Andretti for his contributions to the sport. Penske had made the remarks during the 2017 Cameron R. Argetsinger award ceremony.

Andretti has been presented with multiple prestigious laurels over the course of his illustrious career. Once such crucial moment came in his life when the former Indy 500, Daytona 500, and Formula 1 race winner was presented with the Cameron R. Argetsinger award in 2017.

Presented by the International Motor Racing Research Center (IMRRC) in Watkins Glen, the award recognized Andretti’s lasting impact on the racing world. During the ceremony, some of the sport’s most influential figures, including Roger Penske and Chip Ganassi, paid tribute to the IndyCar and Formula 1 champion.

Roger Penske, the legendary team owner and Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner, praised Andretti’s extraordinary career and character. Through a video message, Penske said:

"He is the person who deserves the Cameron R. Argetsinger award for someone who's put so much into racing as an individual, and also is a great athelete and race driver." (0:12)

He added:

"Mario is a winner. He has got high integrity and he's done so much for the sport. Winning in SportsCar, winning the Indy 500, winning in Daytona. His record is just outstanding. To me, the Andretti name will always be in the Halls of Fame anywhere around the world when you think about Formula 1 or you think about Indianapolis. Again, I want to congratulate him tonight for the wonderful award. You're a great friend and a true leader."

What were Mario Andretti's words after being presented with the Cameron R. Argetsinger award?

Upon receiving the Cameron R. Argetsinger Award, Mario Andretti expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation for the recognition. The former IndyCar champion described the evening as a truly unforgettable moment. He said:

"This is the most amazing evening that I’ve ever spent. I’ve never ever experienced anything like this, ever."

Andretti also reflected on his Formula 1 experience at Watkins Glen in 1968, a race where secured pole position on his debut:

"I just wanted to drive and drive and drive. I felt so good in the car. It was an amazing day for me. There is no other track like it."

Responding to the question of how he wants to be remembered, Andretti said:

"I’m just a racer. I feel so blessed. I’ve gotten so much out of the sport. You’re living the dream, and I’m still living it."

Mario Andretti's racing legacy extends to all forms of major motorsport disciplines. The 85-year-old first found success in IndyCar, where he would go on to win four championship titles. Andretti also found success in Formula 1, winning 12 races and the 1978 World Championship. He also emerged victorious in the prestigious NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 race in 1967.

With Cadillac set to enter Formula 1 in 2026, Mario Andretti is now set to serve on the manufacturer’s board of directors. The move marks Cadillac’s historic entry as the 11th team on the F1 grid.

