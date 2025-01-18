5 youngest IndyCar race winners who set a benchmark in the sport with their early dominance feat. Graham Rahal

IndyCar is a sport where experience and maturity often play key role in success. Nonetheless, there have been a handful of stars that have defied the odds by winning early in their careers.

Some of these drivers, like Colton Herta and Graham Rahal were no more than teenagers when they first triumphed in an IndyCar race.

In this article, we take a look at the five youngest winners in IndyCar history. Statistics from the now-defunct Champ Car Series have also been taken into account in this list.

5. Nelson Philippe

On November 22, 2006, Nelson Philippe made history by winning the Champ Car race at Surfers Paradise, Australia, at just 20 years, two months, and 29 days old. The Frenchman, who came through the ranks of Barber Dodge Pro Series, was a mainstay in the Champ Car around that time.

He spent four seasons in the series and competed in 40 races, securing one win, two podiums, and a best championship finish of fourth in 2006. The French driver would even go on to compete in the Indianapolis 500 race in 2009, driving for HVM Racing.

4. Jimmy Davies

Jimmy Davies claimed his first victory at the AAA race at Del Mar Fairgrounds on November 6, 1949, at the age of 20 years, two months, and 29 days. He dominated the race from start to finish, leading all 100 laps. For over five decades, Davies remained the youngest winner in the sport's history until 2006.

In a career spanning two decades, Davies secured three wins, 11 top-five finishes, and 13 top-ten finishes. He was a three-time USAC National Midgets Champion and even competed in Formula 1, at a time when the Indy 500 was a part of F1's racing calendar.

3. Marco Andretti

Marco Andretti (Image Source: Getty)

Marco Andretti broke Jimmy Davies' 56-year-old record by winning the IRL race at Infineon Raceway (Sonoma) on August 27, 2006, at 19 years, five months, and 14 days old. The third-generation driver manuevered a dramatic late-race pass on four-time IndyCar champion Dario Franchitti, making him the youngest race winner at the time.

Over his career, Andretti claimed two wins, 20 podium finishes, and six pole wins in 252 starts. Now at 37, Marco has shifted his focus towards stock car racing. He currently competes in the NASCAR Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series. He is also set to feature in the 2025 Indy 500 race.

2. Graham Rahal

At 19 years, three months, and two days, Graham Rahal made an unforgettable debut in the unified IndyCar Series by winning the Honda Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on April 6, 2008. Rahal finished 3.5 seconds clear of the defending winner Helio Castroneves, and became the fourth driver to emerge victorious in their maiden IndyCar race.

Graham Rahal has since amassed six wins, 29 podium finishes, and over 250 race starts in his career. Notable career achievements include his doubleheader sweep at Detroit in 2017.

1. Colton Herta

Colton Herta (Image Source: Getty)

Colton Herta made history as the youngest ever winner in IndyCar on March 24, 2019, by winning at the Circuit of The Americas at only 18 years, 11 months, and 25 days old. Driving for Harding Steinbrenner Racing, the California native would also go on to win the Monterey Grand Prix that season, finishing seventh in his first full-time campaign.

Over the years, Herta has become one of IndyCar’s biggest stars. Now driving for Andretti Global, he has nine wins, 18 podiums, and was the runner-up in the 2024 campaign.

