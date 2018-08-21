GRIND - The first ever professional grappling (No-Gi) tournament in India

Sayantan Maity FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 44 // 21 Aug 2018, 16:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

GRIND - the first invitation-only professional grappling (No-Gi) tournament in India, held its second event on 28 July 2018 in Kolkata, India.

Grappling is a close fighting technique that focusses on clinch and ground fighting, with the aim of defeating the opponent using various joint locks and chokeholds. Striking is not allowed in grappling bouts. Grappling covers techniques used in many disciplines, styles and martial arts like Judo, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Wrestling, Sambo, etc. that are practiced both as combat sports and for self-defense.

GRIND pro-grappling is a national platform created for professional athletes of the above-mentioned sports and similar combat sports genre to showcase their skills. The first tournament was held in 2017 in Kolkata and featured approximately 30 athletes. GRIND 2 saw over 50 athletes from some of the best teams from East, North-East and South India competing against each other.

The founder of GRIND, Mr. Shiba Pradhan, who also owns an MMA gym in Kolkata, said that the concept of GRIND originated from the genre of combat sports, which are not brutal but rather technical, require high levels of athletic prowess and skills and not mere force and brute strength.

Mr. Subhoroop Ghosh, (CEO GRIND) said: "GRIND is a platform for all. We as a promotion are new and we would like to promote the art of grappling as a sport in India. It would not only promote physical fitness but also build character in young people. GRIND 2 was recognized and featured by BJJ Asia as a pro-grappling event."

“Some of the best grappling tournaments and promotions in the world like ADCC, Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, NAGA, Metamoris, and others have inspired us to start GRIND. We want to spread combat sports to the people in India so that they develop an interest for the sport, and support the athletes,” - Shiba Pradhan and Subhoroop Ghosh

The GRIND management has plans for organizing bigger events in the near future that would feature more athletes from teams based in India and all over the world.