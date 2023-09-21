India judo schedule for Asian Games 2023: Full India men’s and women’s schedule, players list, dates

At the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, Indian judo is set for a remarkable display, led by Tulika Maan, who heads a four-member squad. As the highly anticipated continental games draws near, the spotlight is on this formidable team, aiming to leave a mark on the big stage.

Judo has been a featured sport in the Asian Games since its inaugural inclusion in 1986 during the event held in Seoul, South Korea.

Tulika Maan is a beacon of inspiration for the entire Indian squad, symbolizing her journey from grassroots to global recognition. The squad presents an impressive line-up of exceptional athletes, each showcasing unique strengths and abilities.

Avtar Singh's agility will be visible in the 100kg category, which will be complemented by the exceptional prowess of Garima Chaudhary, Indubala Devi Maibam, and Tulika Maan in their respective divisions.

India's judo team is preparing for an exceptional performance, with high hopes of contributing to the country's medal count and achieving glory on the Asian sports stage.

Indian judo team for Asian Games 2023

Men: Avtar Singh (100 kg)

Women: Tulika Maan (+78 kg), Garima Choudhary (70 kg), Indubala Devi Maibam (78 kg)

Asian Games 2023 judo: Schedule

The judo competition at the Asian Games Hangzhou 2023 will be held from September 24 to 27, 2023, at the Linpu Gymnasium in Xiaoshan District, China. Competing judo athletes from across Asia who have met the qualification criteria will vie for a total of 15 gold medals.

Asian Games 2023: Judo rules

In judo, points are granted for executing successful throws, maintaining control over the opponent on the ground, and attempting submissions. The primary objective is to either forcefully throw the opponent to the ground or immobilize them for a specific duration. Judo also emphasizes discipline, respect, and sportsmanship as essential components of the sport.

Where to watch judo at the Asian Games 2023?

The Asian Games judo competition can be streamed live through the Sony Liv website and app. Additionally, viewers can watch the live telecast of the tournament on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.