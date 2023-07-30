The esteemed tournament, the 31st World University Games has kicked off in a thrilling manner. The teams and the individuals showed determination to make their name and as expected, the Indian contingent was one of them to depict prowess and earn absolute recognition and awards.

On Day 1 of the World University Games, Judoka Yamini Mourya was seen competing in the Women's 57kg Category.

She ended as the third-placed participant in the event and earned a deserving bronze medal. Putting in hard work, she overpowered Mongolia's Oyungerel to sit in the third berth.

India win three gold medals in shooting on Day 1 of World University Games

With Yamini's bronze, India ended Day 1 with four medals overall and will surely look to showcase similar performances in the forthcoming days. Out of these four, the three participants pictured their skills to win coveted gold medals.

Among the gold medalists, Indian shooter Manu Bhaker was one of the notable names. The athlete bagged one of her gold medals in women's 10m air pistol. Whereas, her next medal came when she combined efforts with Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Abhidnya Patil in the 10m air pistol women's team event.

The second gold medalist to add to India's tally was Elavenil Valarivan. She made her name in the women's 10m air pistol. Yamini's bronze makes it a total of four medals for India on the opening day of the World University Games.

After two back-to-back victories, Yamini Mourya encountered a defeat in the semi-finals facing off against the eventual gold medallist, Mimi Huh, hailing from the Republic of Korea. As a consequence, she progressed to the bronze medal match.

It is pertinent to mention that FISU World University Games are taking place in Chengdu, in the People's Republic of China. The event began on Saturday and is commonly known as Chengdu 2021. It is a multi-sport event, being sanctioned by International University Sports Federation. The event is due to conclude on August 8th, 2023.