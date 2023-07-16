India bags four medals in Hong Kong Cadet Asia Cup

Indian contingent showcased remarkable performances on the second day of the Hong Kong Cadet Asia Cup judo competition 2023 in Hong Kong, Shatin. The athletes competing totaled four medals which include one Gold, two Silver, and one Bronze.

The Indian Judokas showed resilience versus their opponents and fought hard to secure well-deserving medals. Olivia Devi Huidrom emerged as the star of the day as she bagged a gold medal in the women's 44kg category. The triumph came after she successfully overpowered Ochirtuya Sandagdorj, hailing from Mongolia, in the final bout.

Her path to the final was full of determination and dominance as she secured first place on the podium in Pool D during the preliminary round. In the semifinal, Olivia tackled Jia Zhang from Chinese Taipei which assisted her to the grand finale, as the gold medal awaited. Her performance has not only earned her recognition but also cemented her place as one of the contenders in the Macau Cadet Asian Cup 2023.

Among the silver medalists are Linthoi Chanambam and Nugshithoi Leishangthem Chanu. Chanambam, who previously won a gold medal at the World Cadets Championships, depicted her expertise in the 63kg category and triumphed. She conquered Pool A by defeating Ching Tung Suzuki Lin of Hong Kong.

Later, she overpowered Australia's Gabrielle Woodward in the semifinal. However, she could not show 100 percent of her prowess versus Korea's Jieon Yang in the final and had to settle for a silver medal.

Leishangthem Chanu struggled vs Terbish in Hong Kong Cadet Asia Cup

Leishangthem Chanu fought in the 52kg category facing off against Ariunzaya Terbish from Mongolia in the final. Previously, she gave tough times to Urangua Chimgee from Mongolia in the semifinals, which got her a ticket to the grand finale.

Unluckily, her efforts were not enough against Terbish as she secured a silver medal finishing in second place. She had a successful run in Pool A as she defeated Callie Bannister who hailed from Australia.

Adding to India's medal tally was Dipapati Ngangba's bronze medal in the 77kg category. She fronted Jueun Kang of Korea, however, luck was not much on her side as she concluded in third place.

Notably, India is currently standing in fourth place in the Hong Kong Cadet Asia Cup judo competition in Hong Kong. They are placed after Mongolia, Korea, and Australia respectively, with one Gold, two Silver, and one Bronze medal.

As far as the competition is concerned, only four Indians are adjoining the pool of 50 female judokas. 63 men competed in the tournament total of 115 judokas hailing from 14 different countries.