India finish 5th in Taipei Asian Open 2023 judo event's medals tally

In the prestigious Taipei Asian Open 2023, taking place in the vibrant city of Taipei, India's Jasleen Singh Saini won a gold medal. The renowned judoka was the solitary representative of India, and hIS gold means India registers itself on the medals tally.

Meanwhile, the Republic of Korea topped the charts with an impressive haul of six gold medals, seven silver medals, and 12 bronze medals. Their athletes showed their skills with 10 of them finishing in fifth place and as many occupying seventh position.

Chinese Taipei also came up with an impressive performance and ended in second place on the medals tally with three gold, five silver, and seven bronze. Japan secured the third position with an equal number of gold medals as Chinese Taipei, but lagged behind in silver (1) and bronze (2) medals.

Australia bagged one gold and one bronze, but no silver, while India proudly sat in fifth place with their solitary gold medal.

Jasleen Singh Saini defeated Park Chanwoo in final

Jasleen Singh Saini, the 25-year-old judo sensation, entertained the masses in the 66kg category by emerging as the winner. In a thrilling final showdown, Saini displayed remarkable talent by defeating South Korea's Park Chanwoo to claim the coveted title.

Prior to the final, he also demonstrated his prowess in the semifinal, winning over Japan's Minakoshi Ayumu and proving his mettle on the grand stage.

His journey to the semifinals was nothing less than outstanding. Topping Pool D, the youngster kick-started his drive at the 2023 Taipei Asian Open with a compelling victory against Malaysia's Soh Yew Ing.

Then, he carried on his exceptional run by conquering Hyeonsu Yoon in the second bout, securing the spot at the top of Pool D.

Remarkably, this gold medal continues Saini's impressive career, as he had previously won a couple of gold medals at the South Asian Championships. His superior performance at the Taipei Asian Open not only strengthens his status as a top-notch athlete but also gives a boost to the sport in the country.

