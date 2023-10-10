India’s performance in Judo at Asian Games 2023

India did not have the best of campaigns in Judo at Asian Games 2023 after failing to win a single medal in Hangzhou. Avtar Singh, Garima Choudharry, Indubala Devi Maibam and Tulika Mann were the four judokas who plied their trade in the championship.

Tulika was expected to bring India a medal after he clinched bronze last year in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Taking part in the women’s +78kg category event, she started her campaign by beating Macao’s Lai Qing Lam by ippon and advanced to the quarterfinal.

But in the quarters, she went down to Japan’s Tomita Wakaba, losing by ippon. However, Tulika was back to her best in the repechage round where she defeated Taiwan’s Tsai Jia Wen by ippon.

With a chance to win the bronze medal, Tulika crumbled under pressure and lost to Mongolia’s Amarsaikhan Adiyasuren. Tulika was the only Indian judoka, who had a chance of winning a medal, but she ended up on the losing side.

Avtar, Garima, Indubala falter in Asian Games 2023

The other three judokas, Avtar Singh, Garima Choudharry and Indubala Devi Maibam, did not have a memorable campaign. Indubala, who took park in the women’s -78kg category event, crashed out after losing to Thailand’s Oeda Ikumi by ippon in the Round of 16.

Garima, who took part in the women’s -70kg event, lost to Philippines’ Ryoko Salines by ippon in the Round of 16 and crashed out of the Asian Games 2023.

Avtar Singh carried India’s hopes in the men’s event, but he had to return empty handed as well. Taking part in the men’s -100kg category event, Avtar made an impressive start after beating Thailan’s Hantratin Kittipong by 1 waza-ari in the Round of 16.

But then he lost to UAE’s Kostoev Dzhafar and Korea’s Won Jonghoon in the quarterfinal and repechage to finish his campaign on a disappointing note.