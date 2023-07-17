India's Yash and Shardha bag gold and silver at Asian Cup Cadet and Junior Hong Kong judo event

Indian sports fans received good news from the Asian Cup Cadet and Junior Hong Kong judo events. The media outlets have been receiving consecutive good news about the Indian performers participating in these events.

In a remarkable display, one of the Indian judokas, Yash, bagged a well-deserving gold. He finished in first place in the event. To add to India's medals tally, Shardha also performed brilliantly but missed out on first place and had to settle for second place on the podium, winning a silver medal.

India's formidable yet young duo is now getting congratulated from all across the nation as it celebrates the feat. Their achievement will also help them to be recognised on a massive level as they strive to further enhance their portfolio, taking part in domestic and global events.

Despite small representation, India shone in the Asian Cup Cadet and Junior Hong Kong events, which certainly shows that there is great talent in the country and scope for improvement.

Four Indian female judokas shone in Hong Kong Cadet Asia Cup

A day back, four Indian athletes brought four medals home. Competing in the Hong Kong Cadet Asia Cup, H Olivia bagged the well-deserving gold medal in the 44kg category.

Also, L Nungshthoi shone in the 52kg category, followed by Ch Linthoi proving her mettle in the 63kg category and ended up securing silver medals.

Ng Deepapati further contributed to India's medal tally by declaring a well-fought bronze medal in the 70kg category. These four talented athletes proudly represented their nation as the only females from India in the tournament, which further made their accomplishments even more remarkable.

As far as India's overall ranking in Hong Kong Cadet Asia Cup is concerned, they are placed fourth with one gold, two silver, and one bronze so far. While the country has a long way to go in this sport to become a global power, these results are a good sign for the future.