India wins three gold, one silver, and one bronze medal on latest day of Macau Junior Asia Cup judo event

As the Macau Junior Asia Cup judo tournament proceeds, the Indian contingent shows promising performances across various categories. The skilled judokas hailing from the country have been proving their mettle, earning recognition as a result.

According to the latest day's updates, India has added five medals to their medal haul. With dedicated performances, the junior athletes won three gold medals, one silver medal, and one bronze.

Unnati Sharma, taking part in the 63kg weight category, ended in first place. Her resilience and dominating prowess secured her a shining gold medal over her rivals. She made sure the country is proud of her achievements as she reached the top of the podium.

Another athlete, Arun Kumar, proved his worth in the 73kg weight category. He fought against the odds to add another gold medal to India's prestigious medal tally. Kumar, by dominating his opponents, finished at the top of the podium.

Apart from Sharma and Kumar, Asmita Dey also showed her mastery of the sport. She also finished in first place to earn herself a well-fought gold medal. The hard work she put in was visible through her remarkable performances.

India wins one silver and one bronze medal in Macau Junior Asia Cup

Indian judokas' performances did not end there as the junior athletes made further contributions to the contingent's success in the Macau Junior Asia Cup. Yash Ghanghas, participating in the 100+ kg weight category, overpowered his opponents.

As a result, he won a well-deserving silver medal. Although Yash fell short in the final, the silver medal is still a very encouraging result.

Apart from three gold medals and a silver medal, India also earned a bronze medal on the latest day of the Macau Junior Asia Cup.

Fighting in the 52kg weight category, Sharddha Kadubal Chopade made the nation proud with his attainments. Unluckily, he missed the first two places and ended up with a bronze medal, still a notable achievement.