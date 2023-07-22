Indian contingent shines in Macau Cadet Asia Cup

The Indian contingent has been showing a remarkable display in the ongoing Macau Cadet Asia Cup 2023. Four Indians have displayed promising performances and have ended up winning the deserving medals.

As per the latest update, Dipapati Ngangbam overpowered the rest of his opponents to finish in first place. He gave tough times to his rivals and secured a shining gold medal while fighting in the 70kg weight category.

Apart from Dipapati, another Indian judoka, Olivia Huidrom adhered to astounding performances. She secured a well-fought gold medal while competing in the 44kg weight category and surpassed her competitors in the category.

India wins two silver medals on Saturday in Macau Cadet Asia Cup 2023

India's medal tally did not stop there. Apart from winning two prestigious gold medals, the rest of the judokas also showcased brilliance in multiple weight categories to win medals.

To add to India's two medals on the latest day of the Macau Cadet Asia Cup 2023, Nugshithoi Leishangthem showcased her prowess in the 52kg weight category. The judoka showed resilience while overtaking the rest of the opponents, yet fell short of one place to finish in the second spot. As a result, Nugshithoi wore a silver medium on the podium.

Linthoi Chanambam further added to India's tally winning a well-deserving silver medal while competing in the 63kg weight category. The athlete dominated the ring as the rest settled below her. However, she could manage second place which earned her a silver medal.

Notably, the Macau Cadet Asia Cup 2023 taking place in Macau is featuring 11 countries alongside 95 judokas. The list includes esteemed athletes alongside amateur judokas who are striving to perform remarkably in the event. The Indian contingent too has been showcasing tremendous performances to elevate themselves in the sport, and cement their place for further selection.