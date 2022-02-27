International Judo Federation suspends Vladimir Putin as honorary president amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

Russian president Vladimir Putin has been suspended as the honorary president of the International Judo Federation (IJF) owing to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The sport's governing body made the announcement on February 27.

Russia initiated a 'military operation' in Ukraine on February 24 after days of escalating tensions. Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south sides.

Several nations, including the US, UK and Germany, have applied fresh rounds of sanctions on Russia. In a statement, the International Judo Federation said:

"In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Vladimir Putin's status as honorary president and ambassador of the International Judo Federation."

The Russian president, who has a black belt in judo, was handed the IJF's honorary president position in 2008. Putin has been seen in friendly battles with the Olympians in the past.

IOC urges international sporting federations to relocate or cancel events planned in Russia, Belarus:

Earlier, the Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had called on the international sporting federations to reschedule, relocate or cancel their sporting events which were supposed to take place in Russia and Belarus.

A statement from the IOC read:

"The IOC EB expresses its deep concerns about the safety of the members of the Olympic Community in Ukraine and stands in full solidarity. It notes that the special IOC task force is in contact with the Olympic Community in the country to coordinate humanitarian assistance where possible."

The IOC further added:

"The IOC EB asks the task force to continue to closely monitor the situation and to keep the IOC EB informed and updated, also with regard to potential amendments of today's resolution."

