Jasleen Singh Saini wins gold in Taipei Asian Open

Indian judoka Jasleen Singh Saini clinched the gold medal in the Men's 66 kg category at the ongoing 2023 Taipei Asia Open.

The tournament, which is taking place in Chinese Taipei has participants from 17 countries and 173 competitors in total, across various categories.

Jasleen Singh, who was seeded eight for the Open, was placed in Group D. He initially defeated Malaysia's Soh Yew Ing and then Korea's Yoon Hyeonsu to come out as the winner of the group. In the semi-final, he faced Ayumu Minakoshi, and then in the final, he took on Korea's Chanwoo Park.

SAI Media @Media_SAI 's Jasleen Singh Saini wins🥇at Taipei Asian Open Judo 🥋



The Judoka defeats 's Park Chanwoo in the Final of Men's 66kg event to mark this feat.



Notably, Jasleen Saini is the only Indian in the open.

This is a big result for the Indian this year, as he had a forgettable year so far. The Indian judoka has earlier participated in four events this year and was bowed out in the league stages in all the competitions.

India are in 4th place in the 2023 Taipei Asian Open

With this victory, India have moved to the fourth position in the Taipei Asian Open 2023 after the end of Day 1. However, considering Jasleen Saini is the only participant from the country, India cannot guarantee a fourth place.

The tournament has both men and women participants from other countries. There are a total of 14 categories. Korea and China have already dominated Day One, and they are likely to stay on top after the final day as well.

At the moment, the Republic of Korea has three gold medals, and are at the top of the table.

Chinese Taipei, on the other hand, have won two gold medals and three silver medals. Australia are ahead of India with two medals so far. India has one Gold medal and are in the fourth position. Kazakhstan are in the fifth spot with one silver medal. The Taipei Judo Open comes to an end on July 2nd.

