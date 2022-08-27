Judo: Linthoi Chanambam crowned world champion at Cadet World Championships

Young Indian judoka Linthoi Chanambam was elated after becoming the world champion in the women's 57 kg category at the Judo Cadet World Championships in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on Friday (August 26).

The young Indian player beat Brazilian Bianca Reis 1-0 in the final. Chanambam is now India's first-ever world champion in the cadet category.

Speaking after her win and creating a new record in the sport, an elated Chanambam said:

“I really don’t have the words and cannot explain how I am feeling right now. I only know that I’m very happy with this victory, and I hope to build on this."

Judo @Judo 🥇 Gold for Linthoi!



“I cannot explain now how I feel but I know I’m very happy with this victory” - Linthoi Chanambam



Cadets #Sport #sarajevo #cadets First ever world championship medal for India!🥇 Gold for Linthoi!“I cannot explain now how I feel but I know I’m very happy with this victory” - Linthoi Chanambam #Judo Cadets #Judo #Judo Kids First ever world championship medal for India! 🇮🇳🥇 Gold for Linthoi!“I cannot explain now how I feel but I know I’m very happy with this victory” - Linthoi Chanambam#JudoCadets #Judo #Sport #sarajevo #cadets #JudoKids https://t.co/2YOFW7Pf3z

Linthoi Chanambam: A bright prospect in judo

One of India's brightest prospects on the mat, Linthoi Chanambam showed glimpses of her potential in 2018 when she won the gold medal at the sub-junior National Championships. Since then, the judoka has gone from strength to strength.

Chanambam has been honing her skills at the Inspire Institute of Sports, under the JSW arm, at Vijayanagar since 2017. She has been on several exposure trips with the guidance of IIS head coach Mamuka Kizilashvili.

The young judoka has participated in camps at the University of Tsukuba in Japan, Georgia, and most recently Bosnia and Herzegovina, ahead of the World Cadet Championships. These trips have provided Linthoi Chanambam with top-level training as well as match practice.

SAI Media @Media_SAI 's 1st EVER GOLD AT WORLDS 🤩



Reigning Asian Champion 🥋 's Bianca Reis 1-0 to win 🥇 at Cadet World C'ships 2022



She scripts history to become Champion by winning 1st ever 🥇 for at the Worlds across any age-group

1/1 LINTHOI WINS's 1st EVER GOLD AT WORLDS 🤩Reigning Asian Champion 🥋 #LinthoiChanambam (W-57kg) defeats's Bianca Reis 1-0 to win 🥇 at Cadet World C'ships 2022She scripts history to becomeChampion by winning 1st ever 🥇 forat the Worlds across any age-group1/1 LINTHOI WINS 🇮🇳's 1st EVER GOLD AT WORLDS 🤩Reigning Asian Champion 🥋 #LinthoiChanambam (W-57kg) defeats 🇧🇷's Bianca Reis 1-0 to win 🥇 at Cadet World C'ships 2022 She scripts history to become 🌎 Champion by winning 1st ever 🥇 for 🇮🇳 at the Worlds across any age-group1/1 https://t.co/cTf7CG6rQp

In November of 2021, Chanambam won the gold medal at the National Championships held in Chandigarh. She followed it up with another gold medal at the Asian Cadet and Junior Championships in Bangkok in July.

Read: CWG 2022: Tulika Maan proved her critics wrong by winning silver in women’s plus 78kg event

Chanambam's fantastic run continued with the judoka becoming India's first-ever gold medalist in any age category and across genders at the World Cadet Championships.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar