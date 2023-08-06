Judo World Cadet Championship: SAI to fund Indian Cadet Judo Team

Indian Cadet Judo Team is on the verge of shining in the prestigious Judo World Cadet Championship as the Sports Authority of India (SAI) have announced funding it under the leadership of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS). The event is scheduled to be played in Zagreb, Croatia from August 21 to 27.

SAI's funding will cover a 20-member Indian crew including every boarding and lodging cost, visa costs, airfare, and out-of-pocket allowances among other expenditures. This crew comprises 16 players and four coaches, striving to leave an indelible mark in the championship.

India's 20-member crew for Judo World Cadet Championship

One of the players in the team is Linthoi Chanamban, who won a gold medal in the 57kg category back in 2022. Apart from him, the men's team includes Prince (50kg), Anurag Sagar (55kg), Sparsh Singh (60kg), M. Wanghoi (66kg), Hitesh Kumar Gulia (73kg), Sajan (81kg), Prakhar Kumar Singh (90kg), and Yash Vijayran (+90kg).

@YASMinistry… pic.twitter.com/iweMCPL9mq [email protected] _SAI is set to fund the participation of the Indian Cadet Judo Team for the upcoming #Judo World Cadet Championship that will be held in Zagreb, Croatia from 21st to 27th August 2023.

Whereas, in the women's team, Maya (40kg), Yuvika Tokas (44kg), Shivani Gocher (48kg), L. Nungshithoi (52kg), Nikita (57kg), Linthoi Chanambam (63kg), Dipapati NG (70kg), and Kanwarpreet Kaur (+70kg) are set to show resilience.

In the coaching panel, the names of Ritu, Diviya, Jivan Sharma, and Ranbir Solanki are included.

The Judo World Cadet Championship will feature 55 countries and 454 judokas striving to earn recognition with their well-fought performances. These judokas comprise a mix of top-seeded players along with a large pool of amateurs. While 244 men are ready to take part in the tournament, 210 women will also battle to prove their mettle.

While many sports are underrated in India, such big steps from SAI can help them gain limelight within the country and all over the world. This significant step by the SAI marks a new beginning for the Indian Cadet Judo Team, which will motivate them further to shine in the Judo World Cadet Championship.