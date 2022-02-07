Promising judoka Tulika Maan alleges harassment by Judo Federation of India

Indian judoka Tulika Maan has alleged that the Judo Federation of India (JFI) deliberately excluded her weight category from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games squad. The 23-year-old has been a two-time Commonwealth Judo Championship winner in women’s plus 78kg.

The JFI has been allotted six quota places by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), including three in the women’s group for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Tulika feels the selection of weight categories by JFI is biased and not based on facts.

“I don’t know what the criteria of selecting weight categories are," she told Sportskeeda. "But those weights should have been selected where athletes have potential to earn podium finish in Birmingham."

As per the JFI circular issued earlier in January, the weight categories shortlisted for the Commonwealth Games in the men’s group are 60kg, 66kg and 100kg while 48kg, 57kg and 63kg are in the women’s group.

“India won bronze in women’s plus 78kg at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow," Tulika explained. "I won gold in plus 78kg at the 2018 and 2019 Commonwealth Judo Championships. Going by my recent past performances, I do stand a bright chance of a podium finish in Birmingham."

India hasn’t won any medals in the senior women’s 63kg in the previous two editions of the Commonwealth Judo Championships or at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The Judo event was excluded from the 2018 Commonwealth Games. But it will be back at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“It’s hurting me badly as I have been training hard and performing also,” Tulika rued.

Tulika was one of five judokas who were shortlisted by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for international exposure prior to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Her allegations might prove right as officials of the JFI aren’t aware of the selection procedure for the Commonwealth Games.

Arun Divedi, a member of the JFI technical panel, says he can’t throw light on the issue raised by Tulika.

“I’m member of the technical panel but have no idea on what basis the JFI shortlisted six weight categories for Commonwealth Games,” Divedi said over the phone from Bhilai. "The president and the general secretary of the JFI will be able to explain better."

Man Mohan Jaiswal, general secretary of the JFI, says Tulika deserves to be on the national team for the Commonwealth Games.

“We need to review the weight categories particularly in the women’s section," said Jaiswal. "We have to select athletes who have the potential to win medals."

Jaiswal has called an annual general meeting of JFI on February 22 and selection of weight categories will be one of the issues on the agenda.

Annoyed at the JFI diktat, Tulika also shot off a letter to JFI, requesting the inclusion of her weight for the Commonwealth Games.

Also Read Article Continues below

“It has been over a week, I have got no response from the JFI,” she said.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee