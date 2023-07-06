Top two male judo players in men’s 60kg out of action for different reasons ahead of Hangzhou Asian Games

India’s two leading judo players Mohsin Gulab Ali and Vijay Yadav, both 60kg, are out of action for different reasons ahead of the Hangzhou Asian Games in September.

While Ali flunked out of the competition dope test conducted by National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) in May, Yadav met with an accident in May and looks doubtful for the Asian Games scheduled to be held in China from September 23.

Ali was number one in men’s 60kg, while Yadav was second. Since the top two are out of action, India might have to field a third-ranked player in the men’s 60kg. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is yet to decide which weight categories will be eligible to compete at the Asian Games.

Nearly two months ago Delhi’s 25-year-old international judoka Ali was excited to have qualified for the Hangzhou Asian Games. He defeated Yadav in the men's 60m final at the national selection trials held in April here at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Complex.

Ali’s dream of competing at the Asian Games in China was shattered when his urine sample tested positive for banned drugs during a judo national camp in Bhopal.

According to documents with Sportskeeda, Ali’s urine sample tested positive for enobosarm (ostarine and anabolic androgenic steroids, which is prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency). The sample was collected in May, and the athlete was notified in June about the positive test. Ali’s B sample was tested on Thursday, July 6.

The Delhi judo player alleged foul play by his rivals and denied wrongdoing. “I didn’t take any performance enhancing drugs,” he told Sportskeeda over the phone.

Ali claimed he was tested for banned drugs in April and the report was negative. He is provisionally suspended and if found guilty could face four years suspension for the first doping offence. Due to provisional suspension, he is ineligible to compete in the events sanctioned by the Judo Federation of India (JFI).

Ali, who represented Services at the national selection trials held here at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Complex in April alleged his meals were spiked by performance-enhancing drugs by his rivals.

According to Ali during the national trials he defeated a player in the final whose training base is Bhopal. “I believe my rivals played a foul game to spoil my career,” Ali told Sportkeeda over the phone from his home in Delhi.

Harshdeep Brar (81kg), another judo player selected for the Asian Games attending the camp in Bhopal too failed a dope test conducted by NADA. He is also provisionally suspended and out of the Asian Games squad.

