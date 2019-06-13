Ryan Dillon Davis to conduct 'Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and wrestling workshop' in Kolkata

Ryan Dillion Davis

Kolkata based MMA and combat sports gyms - Next Level MMA and Kratoz Combat Academy are organizing a 14-day Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) and Wrestling workshop (12 July to 25 July 2019), at the Kratoz Combat Academy in Kolkata.

Ryan Dillon Davis, a BJJ athlete from the Northwest Jiu-Jitsu Academy based in Seattle, USA will conduct the workshop. Ryan is a purple belt under chief instructor and owner of the US-based academy, Brian Johnson – a three-time world champion and 4th-degree black belt, under the legendary Rigan Machado and endorsed by the Machado Brothers.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is a martial art and combat sport system that focuses on grappling with particular emphasis on ground fighting. It is founded on the concept that a smaller, weaker person can successfully defend themselves against a bigger, stronger, heavier opponent by using technique, leverage, and most notably, taking the fight to the ground, and then applying joint locks and chokeholds to defeat the opponent.

The owner and chief trainer of Kratoz Combat Academy Subhoroop Ghosh said, “We wish to organize such workshops conducted by international athletes and coaches regularly. These workshops would help Indian athletes to upgrade their skills. We have received quite the assistance from Mr. Rama Reddy for making these associations possible. We believe that with proper intention, dedicated work and discipline we can cater the best for the Indian athletes."

Shiba Pradhan, owner and chief trainer of Next Level MMA said, “We wish to create sporting ties between Indian and International athletes. The Machado family is one of the most reputed Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioners, mixed martial artists, and grapplers in the world. It is great to have an athlete from the Machado lineage teach and instruct the Indian athletes.

Ryan Dillon Davis will take part in a super fight at GRIND 3. GRIND 3 will take place at Sportsjam.in near Park Street, Kolkata, India on 27 and 28 July 2019.