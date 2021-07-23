Sushila Devi at Olympics 2021 Judo today (24th July): When and where to watch, TV and LIVE streaming details

Sushila Devi Likmabam will be India’s only representative in Judo at Olympics 2021. Sushila will compete in the women’s extra-lightweight (48kg) division.

The 26-year-old and 2014 Commonwealth Games silver medallist qualified for the Summer Games via the continental quota slot.

Sushila is currently ranked 46th in the Olympic Games Quota (OGQ) rankings with 989 points. She is the highest ranked Asian outside the top 18.

She suffered an early knockout at the 2021 Judo World Championships, but still had an impressive 989 points. That helped her slide up the rankings and later book a birth via quota, even though COVID-19 destroyed all chances of direct qualification.

Sushila Devi has a tough road ahead of her at the Olympics 2021. She will start her Tokyo campaign against 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist, Hungary's Eva Csernoviczki, in Round 32 on July 24.

If Sushila manages to go past the Hungarian, she will face home favorite and 2017 world champion Funa Tonaki.

Apart from Sushila Devi, Defending Olympic champion Argentine Paula Pareto and Kazakhstan's Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh will also be in action in the women’s 48kg.

Olympics 2021 judo schedule for Shushila Devi

July 24th

Women’s 48kg: Round of 32, Round of 16, Quarter-finals - 7:30 AM IST onwards

Women’s 48kg: Repechage, semi-finals, final - 1:30 PM IST onwards

Sushila Devi's performance broadcast and live streaming details:

