Sushila Devi at Tokyo Olympics Judo: When and Where to watch, timings(IST), schedule and live streaming

Sushila Devi Likmabam is the only Indian to have qualified for judo at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She will represent India in the women’s extra-lightweight 48kg Category.

She bagged one of the continental quotas to book a berth at Tokyo. She is one of the two highest-ranked Asians outside the top 18 on the Olympic Games Quota (OGQ) Rankings.

Sushila is ranked 46th in the OGQ rankings with 989 points.

The 26-year-old will be the first female judoka to represent India at the Olympics, after Garima Chaudhary at London 2012.

Olympic qualification in judo is decided by the OGQ rankings, which is based on the judoka's performance over a period of two years.

A total of ten continental quotas each were awarded to men and women from the Asian continent, out of which two were allotted to the Women's Extra Lightweight 48 kg category. This helped Sushila secure her maiden Olympic berth.

Despite making an early exit from the 2021 Judo World Championships, she had an impressive 989 points in her kitty. This helped her slide up the rankings and later booked her a birth via quota, even as COVID-19 destroyed all chances of direct qualification.

Sushila Devi's judo performance schedule at the Tokyo Olympics:

24th July: Women -48 kg Elimination Rounds, Women -48 kg Quarterfinals, Men -60 kg Elimination Rounds, Men -60 kg Quarterfinals- 7:30am (IST) onwards

Women -48 kg Repechage, Women -48 kg Semifinals, Men -60 kg Repechage, Men -60 kg Semifinals, Women -48 kg Contests for Bronze Medal, Women -48 kg Final, Men -60 kg Contests for Bronze Medal, Men -60 kg Final - 13:30 (IST) onwards

Sushila Devi's performance broadcast and live streaming details:

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be live broadcasted on Sony Sports Network in India. Live broadcasts will be available in different languages on Sony Sports Network. The audience can also live stream the events on Sony Liv. Doordarshan will also live telecast the Indian events at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

