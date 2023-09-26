Who is Tulika Maan? All you need to know about the judoka who agonizingly missed out at Asian Games 2023 

India’s Tulika Maan missed out on winning a medal in the Asian Games 2023, but she conjured praise for her whole-hearted efforts in Hangzhou. On Tuesday, September 26, the 25-year-old judoka lost to Mongolia’s Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan in the +78 kg bronze medal match at the Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium Jud Mat 2 and finished fifth.

The youngster had started her Asian Games campaign on a stupendous note, beating Macao’s Qing Lam Lie with an ippon. She took less than 15 seconds to come up trumps. But from there on, Maan did not quite have the best of times. In the quarterfinals, she lost to Japan’s Wakaba Tomita and entered the repechage round.

In the repechage round, Maan beat Taiwan’s Jian Wen Tsai 10-0 (ippon). However, she could not quite get past the finish line against Amarsaikhan and missed out on a podium finish.

Tulika Maan’s rise to fame in world of judo

Maan made a name for herself in the world of judo after she won the silver medal in the +78 kg category in the 2022 edition of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. She lost to Scotland’s Sarah Adlington in the gold medal match, but made sure that she helped India clinch an important medal.

Back in 2017, Maan started taking baby steps after winning the bronze medal in the Asian Junior Championship that took place in Bishek. In the very next year, she won bronze yet another time in the same tournament.

In 2019, Maan upped her game and won the gold medal in the South Asian Games that took place in Kathmandu. She finished on top after beating Nepal’s Aakriti Joshi in the final.

Last year, Maan sustained a knee injury in the Commonwealth Games and had to sit out for two months. But she is slowly, but steadily finding her feet back.