Youth Olympics 2018: Belarus and Azerbaijan claim gold in men's judo

Artsiom Kolasau (White) of Belarus in action against Temuujin Ganburged of Mongolia (Image Courtesy: IOC)

Action in the Men's 55 kg and 66 kg weight category in judo took place at the Youth Olympics 2018, which saw the favourites biting the dust in both divisions.

55Kg Men

Gold Medal Contest

Temuujin Ganburged of Mongolia lost to World number two Artsiom Kolasau who won by Ippon, controlling his upper body for more than twenty seconds.

Artsiom Kolasau (2) (BLR) defeated Temuujin Ganburged (6) (MGL) 10s1:0s1

Daniel Leutgeb from Austria against Ariel Shulman of Israel (Image Courtesy: IOC)

Kolosau speaking to the media said that one of the toughest aspects of the Games so far has been trying to follow his coach’s advice to stay cheerful and relaxed during the competition.

Bronze Medal Contest

Daniel Leutgeb (7) (AUT) defeats Ariel Shulman (11) (ISR) 10:0s1

Oleh Veredyba (10) (UKR) defeats Romain Valadier Picard (FRA) 10:0s3

Oleh Veredyba (Blue) from Ukraine defeated Romain Valadier Picard of France to win Bronze (Image Courtesy: IOC)

Important Contests

Earlier in the quarter-finals, the World number one Bryan Garboa suffered a defeat at the hands of Ukranian Veredyba and was later overthrown in 52 seconds by Ariel Shulman of Israel in the repechages to be knocked out from the medal positions.

Quarter-Final: Oleh Veredyba (10) (UKR) defeats Bryan Garboa (1) (ECU) 10:0s1

Quarter-Final: Daniel Leutgeb (7) (AUT) defeats Aleddine Ben Chalbi (3) (TUN) 10:0s1

World number three Ben Chalbi of Tunisia lost to the eventual Bronze medalist Daniel of Australia in the quarters and was ousted by the unseeded French Judoka Romain Valadier Picard after he claimed a Waza-ari.

Repechage: Romain Valadier Picard (FRA) defeats Aleddine Ben Chalbi (3) (TUN) 1s2:0s2

Repechage: Ariel Shulman (11) (ISR) defeats Bryan Garboa (1) (ECU) 10:0

Gold – Artsiom Kolasau (BLR)

Silver – Temuujin Ganburged (MGL)

Bronze - Daniel Leutgeb (AUT) and Oleh Veredyba (UKR)

66kg Men

Vugar Talibov (Blue) of Azerbaijan in action against Abrek Naguchev of Russia (Image Courtesy: IOC)

Vugar Talibov counterattacked Abrek Naguchev to win the Gold under a minute, after being down against the Russian for most periods of the match.

Gold Medal Contest

Vugar Talibov (6) (AZE) defeats Abrek Naguchev (2) (RUS) 10:0

Bronze Medal Contest

Javier of Spain in action against KimyBravo Blanco (White) from Cuba (Image Courtesy: IOC)

In a thrilling Bronze medal encounter, Javier of Spain won against Blanco of Cuba with an Ippon after both gained a Waza-ari in a contest which lasted 150 seconds.

Javier Pena Insausti (7) (ESP) defeats Kimy Bravo Blanco (9) (CUB) 11:1

Antonio Tornal (1) (DOM) defeats Jaykhunbek Nazarov (3) (UZB) 10s1:0s3

Antonio Tornal (Blue) from Dominica defeats Jaykhunbek Nazarov of Uzbekistan (Image Courtesy: IOC)

Important Contests

World number four Hamza of Macedonia suffered an upset over eventual Bronze medalist Javier of Spain in the quarters and later lost his repechage bout to the unseeded Turpal Djoukaev of Finland to end his campaign without a medal.

Round of 16: Javier Pena Insausti (7) (ESP) defeats Hamza Jashari (4) (MKD) 11:1

World number three Nazarov of Uzbekistan also lost his quarterfinal encounter to Javier of Spain.

Quarter-Final: Javier Pena Insausti (7) (ESP) defeats Jaykhunbek Nazarov (3) (UZB) 10:0s2

World number six Talibov of Azerbaijan upset the World number one Antonio Tornal of Dominica in the semi-finals.

Semi-Final: Vugar Talibov (6) (AZE) defeats Antonio Tornal (1) (DOM) 1s2:0s1

Repechage: Repe Turpal Djoukaev (FIN) defeats Hamza Jashari (4) (MKD) 1:0s1

Gold – Vugar Talibov (AZE)

Silver – Abrek Naguchev (RUS)

Bronze - Javier Pena Insausti (ESP) and Antonio Tornal (DOM)