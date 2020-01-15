3 clubs that could challenge Gor Mahia for the Kenyan Premier League title this season

Jidonu Mauyon O. FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 15, 2020

Jan 15, 2020 IST SHARE

Gor Mahia FC won the Kenyan Premier League title last season

The Kenyan Premier League is moving towards the business end of the campaign. About 17 games have already been played in the division this season and there are 17 to go. KPL clubs will be keen to gather as many points as possible within the next few weeks as they aim to finish the term on a high.

Gor Mahia FC came out on top in the Kenyan top-flight last season. The Nairobi-based side won the league title for the seventeenth time in their history after racking up a massive 72 points from 34 games.

Steven Pollack's men are also in the running for the prestigious trophy once again this term. They currently occupy the fourth position on the table, with 32 points from 14 games and still have three games to play.

While they are, without doubt, a team to keep an eye on in the KPL, it doesn't look like they can go all the way and defend the title this season. Here are three clubs who could challenge them for the KPL crown during the campaign:

#3 Ulinzi Stars

A fantastic return for the Ulinzi Army in the KPL this season

It's been a great return for Ulinzi Stars in the Kenyan Premier League this season. After finishing eighth in the division last term, no one expected Dunstan Nyaudo's men to pull themselves into the race for the title. But here they are recording one spectacular performance after another such that it becomes impossible to omit them from the list of the top title contenders.

In fact, the Ulinzi Army are one of the sides who could pip defending champions, Gor Mahia FC, to the KPL crown this season. They currently occupy the third spot on the table, directly atop the Nairobi outfit who take the fourth spot.

Ulinzi Stars have gathered 34 points from 17 games this term. Their defense is the strongest in the league at present, having conceded just 10 goals so far - the least recorded by anyone. There's the saying that defense is what wins you titles. If there's some truth in that, then, this club cannot be written off.

#2 Kakamega Homeboyz

They are just a point away from the top of the table

Advertisement

This is another team with a decent chance of being crowned champions at the end of the season. They currently sit at the second position on the table with 36 points from 17 matches - just a point behind league leaders, Tusker FC.

The Kakamega-based troops are on an impressive run at the moment, which has raised the hopes of their fans as they move closer to the summit of the table. They are one of the most in-form teams in the division, having won four of their last five league games. The last time they dropped points was a 2-2 away draw against Ulinzi Stars, four matches away.

Homeboyz have won their last three consecutive matches, which includes a 4-0 drubbing of Kisumu All-Stars and the defeat of defending champions, Gor Mahia, 2-1 at home in their last match. Their goal-scoring prowess is a joy to behold, as they equal an average of 1.88 goals per match, which has given them 32 goals in 17 matches so far.

#1 Tusker FC

Tusker FC are the current KPL league toppers

At present, Tusker FC is the team with the best chance of toppling defending champions, Gor Mahia and walking away with the title at the end of the season. They are the current league toppers, having gathered 37 points in 17 KPL games so far.

What is more? Their current form is something that calls for good cheers from their fans. They won four of their last five matches in the division. To further highlight this, you’ll need to go back to December 15 before you find a match in which they dropped points - a drab nil-nil home draw against AFC Leopards.

Their three wins on the bounce, which includes a 7-0 demolition of Chemelil away from home should give their fans a reassuring calmness. Furthermore, the 11-time champions have one of the best goal stats in the league at present, averaging two goals per match.