AFC Leopards vs Tusker: Prediction, preview, team news and more | KPL 2019-2020

AFC Leopards signed six players in the recently-concluded transfer window

AFC Leopards host Tusker in an epic clash that could turn around their season. 'Ingwe' has been resurgent in the last couple of matches propelling themselves to sixth in the Kenyan Premier League standings. They are four points off their visitors this weekend and a win could boost their chances of finishing in the top four.

AFC Leopards are heading into the match after a morale-boosting victory against Ulinzi Stars. They are on a three-match winning streak and their last loss came against Posta Rangers.

Tusker, on the other hand, is on a 12-match unbeaten streak, their last loss was on 26th October 2019 against Ulinzi Stars. They are fourth in the Kenyan Premier League standings, six points off leaders Gor Mahia. The Brewers will be hoping for a victory so that they cannot lose their grip on leaders Gor Mahia.

AFC Leopards vs Tusker Head to Head

AFC Leopards are heading into the match as the underdogs as they've been dominated by the Brewers in their 19 meetings in the Kenyan Premier League. Tusker has won 11 while AFC Leopards has managed only three wins. The remaining five matches between the two KPL giants ended up in draws. Their last encounter ended up in a barren draw.

AFC Leopards form guide: WWWLW

Tusker form guide: DWWWD

AFC Leopards vs Tusker Team News

AFC Leopards

'Ingwe' had a busy transfer window signing six players while losing three key players as well. KPL top scorer John Mark Makwatta ditched the den to join Zambian Premier League side Zesco. John Makwatta has joined Kenyan trio of Jesse Were, Anthony Akumu and David Owino.

They've also lost midfielder Whyvonne Isuza who joined KPL 'money bags' Wazito, with Dennis Shikayi also leaving the club in the just concluded transfer window. Ingwe has signed striker Elvis Rupia from Wazito on an initial six-month loan deal while also signing defensive midfielder Dan Musamali, Dan Sunguti, Francis Manoah, Luis Misiko from Tusker and Omar Somobwana.

New signing Elvis Rupia announced his arrival at the den by netting the solitary goal that earned them the vital victory against Ulinzi Stars. His debut goal increases his chance of getting the nod to spearhead the attack against Tusker.

Marvin Nabwire is expected to return to the starting line up after being benched against Ulinzi Stars to support Elvis Rupia in the attack.

Tusker

The Brewers had an impressive transfer window, acquiring the services of Chrispinus Onyango from KCB, Christopher Ochieng from Mathare United FC, Brian Marita from AFC Leopards and Henry Meja from Green Commandos FC.

However, they will be without midfielder former Gor Mahia midfielder Kevin Omondi who is still nursing an injury. Right-winger Brian Marita is expected to be in the line up to face his former employers.

Former Gor Mahia striker Timothy Otieno, who has scored 11 goals this season, is expected to lead the line for the Brewers as they look to return to winning ways. Luke Namanda is expected to offer Timothy support in the attack for this crucial match against AFC Leopards.

AFC Leopards vs Tusker Predicted XI

AFC Leopards Predicted XI: Ochan Benjamin, Isaac Kipyegon, Collins Sichenje, Robinson Kamura, Said Tsuma, Marvin Nabwire, Elvis Rupia, Vincent Oburu, Jaffari Owiti, Austin Odhiambo.

Tusker Predicted XI: Emery Mvuyekure, Eric Ambunya, Sammy Meja, Rodgers Aloro, Eugine Asike, Apollo Otieno, Kevin Okoth, Jackson Macharia, Brian Marita, Luke Namanda, Timothy Otieno.

AFC Leopards vs Tusker Prediction

AFC Leopards are heading into the match against Tusker at Afraha Stadium with an inferior record. 'Ingwe' was hit by the departure of their top scorer John Mark Kwatta who had scored 13 goals in 18 KPL appearances this season. His departure has left a huge void at the den and it will take time to find his perfect replacement as he contributed 48% of AFC Leopards goals this season.

However, in Elvis Rupia, their January signing from Wazito, they have someone who could act like a short-term replacement for the departed star.

Tusker is in great form heading into this crucial match against AFC Leopards. A loss could quash their hopes of winning the title this season and they'll be banking on their fearsome attack that has scored 35 goals so far this season to deliver them the maximum points against Ingwe.

Tusker is on roll in the Kenyan Premier League this season and a victory against AFC Leopards is vital for their title challenge. Based on their previous encounters, they stand a better chance of picking the win this weekend.

Prediction: AFC Leopards 1-2 Tusker