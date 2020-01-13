Chemelil Sugar vs Gor Mahia prediction, preview, team news and more | KPL 2019-2020

Chemelil Sugar players

Chemelil Sugar sits 17th in the standings with only four points this season. They're heading into the match at the back of a 3-0 loss against KCB. They're up against a wounded Gor Mahia who also lost in the last Kenyan Premier League match against this season surprise package Kakamega Homeboyz.

Kogalo will seek to return to winning ways to get back into the title race. Their surprise loss against Kakamega Homeboyz made them drop to fourth in the standings, five points behind leaders Tusker FC.

A match against out-of-form Chemelil presents Gor Mahia with a perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways.

Chemelil Sugar vs Gor Mahia Head to Head

In the last 16 meetings in which the Chemelil Sugar has met with Gor Mahia, they've lost 14 matches while drawing the remaining two. They're heading into the match struggling financially and are bottom of the table.

Chemelil Sugar form guide: LLLWL

Gor Mahia form guide: DWDWL

Chemelil Sugar vs Gor Mahia Team News

Chemelil Sugar

Chemelil Sugar will be without David Simiyu who has joined Sofaka in this January transfer window. The Millers have failed to sign any player in the window to cover up for their departed star.

Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia will be without their top scorer Francis Afriyie, who has joined Botswana side Township Rollers. However, the Kogalo hierarchy has moved quickly to sign his replacement by snapping up Ugandan striker Juma Balinya from Yanga.

The new signing is not expected to make his debut for the club as he is still settling in the club. Nicholas Kipkirui will is expected to be leading the line for the champions.

Kogalo has also promoted two players from their youth team to add squad depth to their team in the second leg of the season.

Chemelil Sugar vs Gor Mahia Predicted XI

Chemelil Sugar Predicted XI: Benard Onunga, Kibet Gideon, Vincent Mahinga, John Ochieng, Justine Monda, Nicholas Akoko, Musa Oundo, Benard Biko, Philip Muchuma, Lucas Weitere.

Gor Mahia Predicted XI: Boniface Oluoch, Geoffrey Ochieng, Charles Momanyi, Joash Onyango, Boniface Omondi, Luke Juma, Nicholas Kipkirui, Samwel Onyango, Kenneth Muguna, Timothy Otieno, Benard Ondiek.

Chemelil Sugar vs Gor Mahia Prediction

Chemelil Sugar's financial struggles have affected their performances. They've never won a match against Gor Mahia in the Kenyan Premier League. Their defence has made silly mistakes leading to them conceding a lot of goals.

They're going against a strong Gor Mahia side and based on their current form, they don't stand a chance of winning.

Prediction: Chemelil Sugar 0-4 Gor Mahia.