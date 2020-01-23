Gor Mahia vs Bandari Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | KPL 2019-2020

Gor Mahia are set to host Bandari in the next round of the Kenyan Premier League. The Green Army sits third in the Kenyan Premier League table two points off leaders Tusker with two games in hand. Their weekend opponents, on the other hand, have been struggling in the league this season as they sit 11th in the table with only 18 points after 16 matches.

Kogalo returned to winning ways after brushing aside relegation-battling Chemelil Sugar by a scoreline of 4-0. Bandari lost 2-1 to league leaders Tusker and will be hoping for a change in fortunes as they head travel to Nakuru to meet Gor Mahia. K'Ogalo will be hoping for a victory over the Dockers to keep their title defence alive.

Bandari's involvement in the CAF Confederation Cup has affected their League performances. After being bundled out of the tournament by Guinean side Horaya AC, they can now fully concentrate on improving their performance in the domestic league to qualify for the continental showpiece again come next season.

Gor Mahia vs Bandari Head-to-Head

Gor Mahia head into the match as favourites having won 9 matches in their last 15 meetings in the Kenyan Premier League. The Dockers have won only 3 matches while the remaining 3 fixtures ended in draws.

K'Ogalo won their last two meetings with Bandari by scorelines of 0-2 and 1-0 respectively. Gor Mahia will be hoping for a 10th win over the Dockers in the Kenyan Premier League.

Gor Mahia form guide: WLWDW

Bandari form guide: LLWWL

Gor Mahia vs Bandari Team News

Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia signed a three year deal with sportswear brand Umbro to supply the squad with matchday, training, and off-field apparel. The deal came at a time when the champions were facing a serious financial crisis after the withdrawal of their previous sponsors, Sportpesa.

The deal was termed by Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier as a new chapter for the club to compete with the elite clubs in the continent.

Striker Samuel Onyango, who scored a brace against Chemelil Sugar, is expected to keep his place in the attack. New signing Juma Balinya is expected to make his debut for K'Ogalo alongside in-form Samuel Onyango.

Skipper Kenneth Muguna is expected to start in the middle of the park as he continues with his impressive performances this season.

Bandari

Bandari struggles led to the sacking of Benard Mwalala who was replaced by former Harambee Stars coach Twahir Muhidin. However, things have not gone as expected for the Dockers as they are yet to win a league match under their new manager.

The arrival of striker John Mwita from Sony Sugar is expected to add more firepower to their misfiring attack to help the team in the second half of the season. He is expected to be in the starting line up in their crucial tie against Gor Mahia.

Veteran defender Felly Mulumba is expected to keep Gor Mahia attack at bay alongside Moses Mudavadi, Siraj Mohamed and Brian Otieno.

Gor Mahia vs Bandari Predicted XI

Gor Mahia Predicted XI: Boniface Omondi, Brian Ondiek, Geoffrey Ochieng, Christopher Momanyi, Joash Onyango, Kenneth Muguna, Timothy Otieno, Luke Juma, Boniface Omondi, Samuel Onyango, Juma Balinya.

Bandari Predicted XI: Michael Wanyika, Moses Mudavadi, Siraj Mohamed, Felly Mulumba, Brian Otieno, Collins Agade, Shaban Kenga, Wilberforce Lugogo, Wycliffe Ochomo, William Wardi, John Mwita.

Gor Mahia vs Bandari Prediction

Gor Mahia will be hosting Bandari at Afraha Stadium this weekend as they march on to a fourth consecutive Kenyan Premier League title. They're heading into the match after a 4-0 thumping of Chemelil Sugar. The victory lifted the spirits at K'Ogalo after their surprise loss to Kakamega Homeboyz.

Bandari on the other end are struggling for form this season and are heading into the match after losing against Tusker FC. It will take something special to secure a victory against Gor Mahia.

Gor Mahia attack has been prolific this season scoring 30 goals in 15 league matches. They're averaging an impressive 2 goals per match and are expected to find the back of the net when they meet Bandari this weekend.

The home side has lost just two matches this season and has the best defensive side in the division having conceded only 8 goals this season.

Prediction: Gor Mahia 2-0 Bandari