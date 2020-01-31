Gor Mahia vs Nzoia Sugar: prediction, preview, team news and more | KPL 2019-202

Gor Mahia is currently on top of the KPL table.

Gor Mahia is heading to matchday 18 of the Kenyan Premier League on top of the league standings. Their match against struggling Nzoia Sugar presents them with a perfect opportunity to increase their lead on top of the table. K'Ogalo's hard-fought victory against Sofapaka took them to the summit, two points clear of second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz.

The Millers have managed to score only 11 goals while conceding 32 goals. They'll be facing a formidable Gor Mahia attack that has scored 35 goals so far this season. With only two wins this season, Nzoia Sugar has a little chance of causing a significant threat to 18 times KPL Champions when they meet this weekend.

Nzoia Sugar has picked just one point from their last five league matches while their hosts this weekend have picked 12 out of possible 15 from their last five matches. They need to improve their performance to avoid dropping to the relegation zone.

Gor Mahia vs Nzoia Sugar Head to Head

In the seven meetings in whichGor Mahia has met with Nzoia Sugar in the Kenyan Premier League, the Green Army has won seven times with Nzoia only winning once. In their last meeting during the first leg of the KPL, Gor Mahia won 2-0. It is a fixture that has entertained the K'Ogalo fans as it has not produced a draw.

Based on their current form, Gor Mahia is likely to secure their eighth victory against Nzoia Sugar in the Kenyan Premier League.

Gor Mahia form guide: WWWLW

Nzoia Sugar form guide: DLLLLL

Gor Mahia vs Nzoia Sugar Team News

Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia has continued their January recruitment with Michael Apudo joining four other new players who were signed early on in the transfer window. The former Posta Rangers left-back is expected to add depth to the squad ahead of the busy second half of the season.

Defender Philemon Otieno is still out of action for the champions as confirmed by their head coach Steve Pollack. Samwel Onyango and new signing Juma Balinya, who came on a substitute against Sofapaka to inspire the team to score the second and winning goal, is expected to be in the starting line up against Nzoia Sugar.

Skipper Kenneth Muguna, who netted the winning goal against Sofaka, is expected to keep his place in the middle of the park. New signing Nicholas Omondi is expected to make his debut against the Millers, offering support to Muguna in the midfield. Nicholas Kipkirui is expected to start in the attack alongside Ugandan import Juma Balinya.

David Mapigano, who scored a rare goal against Bandari, is expected to keep his place in between the sticks for the home side.

Nzoia Sugar

The Millers have been busy as well in the transfer window to improve their performance in the second half of the season. The additions of Masoud Juma, John Wafula, Elish Wekesa and Daniel Wafula are expected to add depth to a squad that has been hit by injuries.

Abraham Kipkogei, Edgar Nzano, James Kibande, Rama Mwenda and Nicholas Dendwa are still sidelined with injuries and are expected to miss their crunch tie against Gor Mahia. Their barren draw against Zoo Kericho was a positive result towards salvaging their season.

Masoud Juma's arrival is expected to add more goals to their misfiring attack in their bid to improve their performance. Experienced defender Chris Wesamba is expected to start in the defence for the away side.

Gor Mahia vs Nzoia Sugar Predicted XI

Gor Mahia Predicted XI: David Mapigano, Charles Momanyi, Wellington Ochieng, Joash Onyango, Michael Apudo, Kenneth Muguna, Samwel Onyango, Lawrence Juma, Nicholas Omondi, Juma Balinya, Nicholas Kipkirui.

Nzoia Sugar Predicted XI: Benson Mangala, Chris Wesamba, Ian Taifa Karani, Randy Bakari, Dennis Wanjala, Kevin Juma, Ian Simiyu, Dan Wafula, Robert Abonga, Leonard Kasembeli, Masoud Juma.

Gor Mahia vs Nzoia Sugar Prediction

The Green Army's attack has been boosted by the arrival of Ugandan striker Juma Balinya is expected to trouble the weak Nzoia Sugar defence.

K'Ogalo's four-match winning streak is expected to continue as they hope to secure a fifth victory. Nzoia Sugar's leaky defence stands little chance to trouble Gor Mahia's fearsome attack that averages two goals per match.

The Green Army is expected to pick maximum points against their struggling opponents to continue their dominance in the Kenyan Premier League.

Prediction: Gor Mahia 3-0 Nzoia Sugar