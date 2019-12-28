Kenya striker Michael Olunga claims he is expecting 'breaking news' very soon regarding his future at Kashiwa Reysol

Kenya’s star striker Michael Olunga has, in a cryptic message, alleged that his future lies away from Japanese club Kashiwa Reysol. The powerful striker is fresh off one of his most prolific seasons yet in the Japanese top tier and looks to be on the move. He certainly looks like he's ready for the step up to one of the top European leagues.

In a short press briefing after the striker arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, the striker said,

I scored 29 goals in the league last season, so what do you expect? Wait for breaking news soon, very soon.

And, for those who think the former Gor Mahia striker wants to move because the Japanese League is seen as a lowly league, this is what the striker had to say:

I believe everywhere is a challenge, Japan is not way too low as some people think. If it was so, every player could come and score a hat-trick in every game; this is a league that is growing very fast and it can be a stepping stone for even better players.

Now, the 25-year-old prolific Kenyan striker is said to be attracting interest from a number of European clubs and it looks like he’ll be set for a move soon. Olunga has previously played for Kenyan Premier League giants Gor Mahia FC before moving to Djurgardens IF in the Danish league, after which he made the move to China where he played for Guizhou Zhicheng. He also had a loan spell at Girona FC in La Liga before making his move to the Japanese side Kashiwa Reysol.

Michael Olunga would be hoping he has another crack at a top European league after his spell at Girona didn't go all too well. He scored just 3 goals in a season-long loan move to Girona.