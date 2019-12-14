Kenyan Football's top 9 midfielders of this decade (2010-2019)

Cyril Odhiambo 14 Dec 2019, 18:59 IST

Harambee Stars players celebrating

Kenyan football has no doubt produced some of the finest footballers in Africa over the years. Kenya has seen the likes of Dennis Oliech, Mc Donald Mariga, Bobby Ogolla and even Kenya’s finest ever captain Austin Origi.

Since the 80s, the country has been producing talents with no end in sight. Currently, the footballing scene is flooded by talent all around, mainly due to the revamp of the Kenyan Premier League. Midfielders have also not been left behind in terms of coming through. Many others have come through over the decade to follow up in the footsteps of Kenya’s best midfielder Allan Thigo.

Here’s how the top ten stack up.

#9 Samuel Onyango

Samuel Onyango for Gor Mahia

At only 25-years-old, Samuel Onyango is currently starring for Kenya’s top side Gor Mahia. He came to the club after spells in Sony Sugar from 2012-2015, then Ulinzi Stars from 2016-2017. That’s a long journey for such a young man, but the fact that he currently plays for Gor says a lot.

He has talent, the temperate and the swagger to represent probably Kenya’s club of the decade. After an unprecedented 18th League, Gor needed to revamp their squad and Onyango has no doubt been a great addition to the side.

