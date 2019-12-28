Kenyan Premier League 2019-20: National Super League top scorer Clinton Okoth attracting interest from Gor Mahia

Cyril Odhiambo FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Clinton Okoth of Migori Youth FC

Migori Youth FC's talented striker Clinton Okoth has been in sensational form bagging loads goals to keep his side in the promotion race and has attracted strong interest from Kenyan Premier League giants Gor Mahia FC. The youngster, who has bagged 14 goals this season in the second tier of Kenyan football, is the league’s top scorer and his efforts haven’t gone unnoticed by top sides.

In Migori Youth FC's last couple of games in the National Super League, representatives from Gor Mahia have been spotted on the stands. And, after they Gor lost star striker Yikpe to Yanga FC of Tanzania a couple of days ago, it won’t be long before they make a move for the young striker. He won't set Gor Mahia back by much financially, and his transfer may be funded by the money they'll receive from Yanga FC for Yipke.

Gor in need of a replacement for Yipke

Gor Mahia lost Yikpe due to the financial struggles that top tier clubs have had to endure this season after lead sponsors SportPesa pulled out of their deal. SportPesa left the Kenyan Premier League citing government frustration affecting their business. Migori Youth FC also aren't too well off financially either, which means that they could be tempted to cash in on their crown jewel.

The allure of playing for the Kenyan Premier League giants may also be hard for the young striker to resist, should Gor Mahia come calling. He hails from the lakeside region in Kenya where Gor has a huge fan following. The young striker will follow in the steps of his close friend, winger Antonio Abwao, who recently inked a deal with Tusker FC in the Kenyan Premier League from Migori Youth FC if he made a move to Gor Mahia.