Kenyan Premier League 2019-2020: Top 5 players from this season so far

Cyrill Ogola

Jan 18, 2020

Benson Omala in action for Western Stima in the Kenyan Premier League

The Kenyan Premier League is gearing up for a tough second half of the season. Champions Gor Mahia finds themselves fifth in the standings trailing leaders Tusker by five points. Kogalo has three games in hand due to their involvement in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Green Army has been dominant in the past decade, winning six titles in the process. Their fierce rivals AFC Leopards, who are the second most successful club in Kenyan football history last won the league title in 1998.

Gor Mahia, who have won the Kenyan Premier League title in the last three consecutive seasons will be hoping to win their 19th title this season. The title race is still wide open with only seven points separating leaders Tusker and sixth-placed Western Stima.

So far, there have been many impressive performances by the teams, most notably Tusker FC's 7-0 thumping of struggling Chemelil Sugar. The exceptional performances by teams in the Kenyan Premier League this season are due to the quality of the players in the division.

Here, we take a look at five players who have been lighting up the Kenyan Premier League so far this season.

#5 Benson Omala (Western Stima)

Benson Omala has taken the Kenyan Premier League by storm. The teenager, who is a form three student at Kisumu Day High School, has been a sensation for Kisumu-based Western Stima.

The Kenyan-U20 youngster has bagged impressive seven goals this season in the Kenyan Premier League including a delicious hattrick against Zoo Kericho, a statement performance that alerted Kenyan Premier League giants about his great potential.

Western Stima has been like a feeder team to 18-time Kenyan Premier League Champions, Gor Mahia, and Benson Omala could be the next in line to swap the lake-side club to join the Green Army. Omala is 18 years old and is expected to develop into one of the best strikers in Kenya.

