Kenyan Premier League: 5 players to definitely watch out for in 2020

Cyril Odhiambo Published Dec 30, 2019

With the Kenyan Premier League resuming normal operations next weekend, the fans will be excited to have the teams return to action back. Even though the league has been difficult this season for most teams after the withdrawal of the sponsors, it promises to be an interesting season.

Gor Mahia, are on top of the league as one would expect and they have three games in hand. Tusker FC is hot on their heels and won’t give up on the league anytime soon.

Here are 5 players who could go on to make a bigger impact in 2020 than they did in 2019.

#1 Vincent Ngesa – Tusker FC

Vincent Ngesa signing for Tusker

While most of the plaudits have gone to the attacking players at Tusker, and rightly so, it there improved defense that has seen them shine. Among the attacking talents that have received praise for Tusker has been Timothy Otieno who has bagged 11 goals.

But that would have been all in vain without Ngesa keeping the opposition players from scoring. The former Nzoia Sugar captain who was brought in to tighten the leaky defense has done just that. And as he keeps on impressing, he may well lead his team to KPL glory come to the end of the season.

He’s a robust defender who also, can play the ball from the back comfortably. His leadership qualities also stand out despite his young years.

#2 Timothy Odhiambo – Ulinzi Stars

Ulinzi Stars goalkeeper Odhiambo

Ulinzi already has two experienced and efficient goalkeepers in their roster, so it came as surprise when they took Odhiambo from Chemelil Sugar FC. But the young keeper from Chemelil has turned out to be a shrewd buy, impressing between the sticks

He has even gone ahead to pip the two experienced ‘keepers to be the Ulinzi Stars' number one. In the 11 games that the 23-year old has played for Ulinzi this season, he has kept a total of 7 clean sheets. Those stats have been enough to earn him a spot in the national side and he looks to be going from strength to strength.

#3 Samuel Mwangi – KCB FC

Mwangi

At 27-years-old, Samuel Mwangi now seems to have settled in the league and ready to bring the goods. Since he moved to KCB FC from Nakuru Top Fry in 2015, Mwangi has failed to really stake a claim for the team. But this has been a season where he’s beginning to show just why KCB brought him.

With 2 goals already in the league, he certainly looks like he can make a great impact from central midfield. Though much of KCB’s great form has been attributed to Agwanda, Mwangi has been pulling the strings in the center for the team.

#4 Lawrence Juma – Gor Mahia FC

Juma of Gor Mahia FC

Another player that Nzoia lost when the season kicked off is Lawrence Juma who has been impressive for Gor. When Gor Mahia got Juma, they didn’t expect him to have much influence as he has today.

A genuine fighter who doesn’t like to lose has been combative and prudent with possession in the center of the park for Gor. He has often been compared to former Harambee Stars midfielder Robert Mambo. That’s high praise for someone that young and having a crack at the top for the first time. But the praise he’s getting doesn’t faze the midfielder one bit.

He has gone about his business and even earned a call up to the national side where his good work earned him plaudits with the Harambee Stars a 1-1. His exploits for Gor, however, have been the ones that are earning him rave reviews and he’ll be crucial for the champs as they aim to defend their title.

#5 Benson Omala – Western Stima

Benson Omala

At only 17-years-old, you’d expect someone an ordinary boy to be looking to get into his final year of high school. But Benson Omala isn’t an ordinary boy, now, is he? He has been in sensational form for Western Stima in the KPL and he’s one of the reasons his team is in 3rd position.

The young winger has already scored 6 goals for his team from the team and he looks set to be the next big thing in Kenyan football. He has pace to burn and wicked dribbling skills coupled with natural goal-scoring abilities, he’s a weapon for the Powermen. Still a student at the Kisumu Day High School, the player couldn’t have developed better in the hands of Babu Salim at Stima.