Kenyan Premier League News Round-Up: AFC Leopards appeal for financial aid and more

The Kenyan Premier League just keeps getting better and better as the days go by. There is still a lot up for grabs at the top of the table as well as the bottom. Who will win the league is anyone’s guess at this point, with Tusker, Gor Mahia, Kakamega Homeboyz as well as Ulinzi all in the mix.

At the bottom of the table, Kisumu All-Stars, Chemelil and Nzoia are still battling out to stay up next season.

Those, coupled with financial struggles the league has been going through has seen this as one of the most exciting seasons in the KPL in recent years. Here’s what’s doing rounds today

AFC Leopards appeal for financial aid

Now, AFC is appealing to both well-wishers and fans to come out and support the team with a sum of Kshs 400,000 for them to host the two upcoming home games. The two matches are to be held at the Mumias complex stadium due to renovation going on at Nyayo Stadium.

On the club’s official Facebook page, here is what the club’s secretary General had to say about the matter,

“Due to unavailability of Nyayo Stadium, we shall be camping in Mumias for our league matches against Sofapaka and Chemelil Sugar,”

“The unexpected change has had a huge financial impact on the club and we're mobilizing resources to ensure that our stay in Mumias is smooth and players are comfortable.”

“The club is now appealing to fans and well-wishers to help raise Sh400,000 they need for their stay upcountry.”

AFC Leopards currently sit in eighth position 21 points away from perennial rivals Gor Mahia who are in first.

Kakamega Homeboyz to fight it out with Shark in court

When Kariobangi Sharks signed striker Lawrence Abok, they never thought the matter would end up in court. That’s exactly what has happened after Kakamega Homeboyz, Abok’s former club, decided to dispute the transfer.

Homeboyz has gone to Sports Dispute Tribunal to complain about the issue after feeling that the FKF, Kenya’s football governing body, didn’t listen to them. The case filed by Homeboyz CEO Shitiabayi, lists KPL, FKF and the Abok as the respondents.

“Upon reading the affidavit of [Bernard] Shitiabayi, CEO of the applicant, the notice of motion, Memorandum of Appeal and list of documents relied on by Kakamega Homeboyz Football Club, all dated 3rd February and presented to the tribunal on 7th February 2020, the tribunal directs and orders as follows,” read a statement circulated in the media about the matter.

It went on to read, “The applicant/appellant shall serve the Memorandum of Appeal together with these Directions 1st to 4th respondents with seven days from hereof.

“The respondents shall have seven days after service to file and serve appropriate responses.

“The applicant shall thereafter have the liberty to file, serve and further affidavit within five days after service upon it of the responses and the matter shall be listed for hearing on Tuesday, March 2020.”

This is not the only case that Kakamega has against a club for tapping one of their players. They also have another pending case against Tusker for the signing of David Majak.

And the CEO Shitiabayi had this to say when addressing members of the press,

“I have two cases now lying with [FKF] and I have also taken the same to the Sports Tribunal,”

“Both players belong to Homeboyz because I have all the documentation but our efforts to get the players back have proved tough because the committee charged with doing the work by FKF is taking sides, they have refused to listen to us nor help us."

Homeboyz currently sits in third position on the table just four points behind leaders Gor Mahia. They too still bear hopes of walking away with the league come the final day of the season.

Oduor wants KCB strikers to go all out

Those were the strong word sent to KCB attacking talent by the youthful assistant coach Godfrey Oduor. Now, the coach is hopeful that his team has a high chance of winning against Posta in their upcoming match and wants the striker to go all out on their rivals.

This message comes strongly after the team lost two games in a row against Kariobangi Sharks and Bandari respectively. The former Harambee Stars player believes that the only way to get back to winning ways is hitting their next rivals by five goals.

"We have been punished by our failure to take chances and it is the area we have been working on. My strikers will have more goals if they capitalize on the chances created on Saturday [against Posta Rangers]. I urge the forwards to convert as many chances as possible.", said the confident Oduor

"If we get scoring chances and take them, we can score one, three, five or more goals. It is all about playing as a team and capitalizing on chances created.

"We can get five goals or more, but it all comes back taking the chances we create," Oduor concluded. KCB are currently in 4th position in the league with 38 points.