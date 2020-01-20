Kenyan Premier League News Roundup: 20th January 2020

Published Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020 IST SHARE

The Kenyan Premier League is going through one of the most eventful seasons yet in recent memory. First, official sponsors left the league before the season kicked on and that left a financial hole in the league and the clubs. This has made players restless and looking to jump ship at the earliest sign of trouble.

Several clubs have also let players go after failing to perform. Gor, on the other hand, are looking to maintain their dominance in the league; with Tusker FC, Kakamega Homeboyz and Sofapaka investing heavily to ensure that doesn’t happen. All in all, the action seen already, has been enough for 10 or more seasons, and it’s just halfway through the season.

Here’s what has been unfolding in the Kenyan Premier League.

Wazito FC land 2 more signings

Wazito FC players celebrating

Now, Wazito FC has been at the centre of the transfer window this January in the Kenyan Premier League. The newcomers certainly look like a team with lots of ambitions in the Kenyan football scene.

This has seen the release of a huge number of players due to performance-related issues in the January window alone. They wanted better players than what they had and have continued to bring in several key signings.

The latest players to join Wazito are Alvin Ochieng, who joins from Kisumu All-Stars and Roland Ashimoto from Kakamega High School. Ochieng’ comes after a solid season at Kisumu All-Stars who were promoted to the KPL last season along with Wazito FC. The young right-back started all but two of All-Stars games this season. On the other hand, Ashimoto signed straight from high school looks like a long-term project by Wazito.

Here is what Wazito CEO had to say:

"I want to welcome Ochieng’ and Roland to the team. They are two young quality players and they make us stronger. They trained with the team for a couple of days under the watchful eye of our head coach. He was impressed and he Okayed their signings."

"As a team, we are not only thinking about the present but also, the future and that’s why we are trying to get the best young players around. My message to them is that they should not shy off, they should compete for a place in the squad, they have an equal chance of being starters in the team."

AFC Leopards lose another player

AFC players do a traditional AFC dance

AFC Leopards can no longer hold on to players as they aren’t the powerhouse they used to be in the past. Among the top teams that have been hard hit by the financial crisis, AFC has been on top. A number of their players have left in search of greener pastures and even their head coach recently left.

But that hasn’t been the end of the mass exodus at AFC Leopards as earlier indicated. In addition to losing their star players, AFC is now losing a player that would have given their squad depth.

Ezekiel Odera who went on loan this season to KCB has decided to call it quits on his Ingwe career. The striker has just signed a two-year deal with Nairobi City Stars. Even though Nairobi City Stars play in the second tier of the Kenyan football, they have managed to tap one of AFC’s players. This will certainly be a boost to the club with ambitions of promotion to the KPL.

Here’s what City Stars CEO had to say about the capture:

“Odera is back with us and alongside a number of new signings. We are chasing two or three or additions before we wrap up transfer activities."

The high spending team has already brought in Peter Opiyo, Jacob Osano and Aziz Okaka in addition to Odera.

Gor Mahia FC sign Umbro deal

Gor players in Umbro kits

Coming as a relief to try and ease the financial struggles at the club, Gor Mahia has confirmed a deal with kit makers Umbro. The English sportswear company has been making inroads in African football scene and the deal with Gor is just what the club needed.

The company has confirmed it will be the exclusive technology partner of the Kogalo for the next three years. And will provide Gor Mahi with training as well as off-field apparel.

Staff will also be provided with branded apparel, equipment and luggage. Here’s what Umbro South Africa chief had to say about the deal “We are delighted that Gor Mahia will be wearing the famous double diamond.”

"They are a club with history and tradition looking to build towards the future, which goes hand in hand with our brand values. We look forward to partnering with Gor Mahia as they take on the next chapter."

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier speaking of the deal said, "As truly indicated by David, Gor Mahia is about to open a new chapter in the quest to begin dining with elite clubs of African football at the continental table.”

"We are glad and excited that Umbro has agreed to partner with the club towards opening this new chapter."

Dennis Oliech retires from football

Oliech playing for Gor Mahia FC

Dennis Oliech has called time on his football career that has spun over 15 years from the second time. Back in2017 Oliech retired from professional football before making a dramatic return in 2019 when he joined Gor Mahia.

Now, the Kenyan legend who is also Kenya’s top scorer with 34 goals in 72 appearances has had an illustrious career. He broke into the Kenyan scene in 2003 and instantly becoming a hit with the fans. He, by all means, is credited with bringing back hope of Kenyan football after it diminished after the 80’s team.

Dennis Oliech played for Mathare United in the KPL earlier in his career after moving from Dagoretti Santos. He then moved to Qatar in 2003 taking to field for Al-Arabi before moving to Nantes in the French League in 2005. H went on to play for Auxerre in the French league, before moving to AC Ajaccio again in the French League before making a move to Dubai CSC.

He was the first Kenyan to feature in the European Champions League when Auxerre qualified in 2010/11 season. Oliech left Gor at the beginning of 2019 and this is what he had to say about his decision:

“I have officially retired from playing football and will venture into business. I had stated when I left Gor Mahia that I would bounce back by joining Wazito or Bandari, but nothing is forthcoming and that is why I have not seen any need to continue. I have retired both international and at a club level."

This marks an end to one of Kenya’s most dedicated and talented footballers.