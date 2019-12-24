KPL 2019-20: 4 coaches who could be sacked

Charles Odera of Chemilil

The Kenyan Premier League is one of the most competitive leagues in Africa today. As such, one slip up from any team can lead to serious consequences. Any coach tasked with leading a team in the KPL has to be on top of his game at all times.

In the 2019-20 season, two high profile coaches have already been released from their duties due to poor performances. Teams have realized that it only takes a single slip up and find themselves battling relegation. So, early warning signs are key and the coaching staff must be changed promptly.

Here are some head coaches that are under the microscope at the moment.

1. Charles Odera

Chemilil’s Charles Odera comes in first as he's the most likely to go soon. A solid manager who prided himself in drilling his team to be defensively disciplined and difficult to break down.

This season, however, it just isn’t coming together for Odera at all. His team has looked light at the back and look like they will concede with every attack coming their way.

The manager cannot be blamed for all their woes, though. He has done his best despite the tight budget he has to work with. Also, the club has a lot of off-field issues that need to be sorted out before they can gain any momentum.

Financial constraints due to the departure of official KPL sponsors SportPesa has left the club unable to meet certain obligations.

2. William Muluya

Mr. Old head on young shoulders

This is one coach that shouldn’t have been on this list. Unfortunately though, William Muluya is. The Kariobangi Sharks coach has done a good job for the longest time for his club. He has certainly been one of the reasons why the Sharks have been a force to be reckoned with since they came to the KPL.

But this season, things haven’t gone according to plan for Muluya, whose team is currently in 15th place with just 8 points. The Sharks have certainly been struggling and the coach is in serious trouble. Like most coaches, this season, the financial struggles of the league have left clubs unable to meet certain obligations which have in turn led to poor performances.

