KPL 2019-20: 5 Gor Mahia players who have been impressive so far this season

Cyrill Ogola

Gor Mahia defender Charles Momanyi

Gor Mahia is currently on top of the Kenyan Premier League standings with 44 points, four clear of second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz. The Champions are dominating the division as they continue marching towards their 19th KPL title.

Their success in the recent past has attracted top managers and players to the club thus forming the strong foundation of their dominance in the Kenyan Premier League. K'Ogalo is currently managed by English manager Steve Polack who took over the hot seat after the unceremonial resignation of Hassan Oktay.

Polack's debut season as a Gor Mahia Mahia manager has been great as he is on course to win the KPL title. Despite inheriting a squad that lost stars like Francis Kahata, Jacques Tuyisenge and Meddie Kagere, Polack has assembled a winning squad that has been terrorizing defenders in the KPL.

Here's a look at the top five players who have propelled Gor Mahia to the top of the KPL table with impressive performances so far this season.

#5 Charles Momanyi

Charles Momanyi in action in the Kenyan Premier League

K'Ogalo's impressive performance this season is attributed to their resilient defence. They've conceded only nine goals in 18 league matches which is the best defensive record in the division.

Gor Mahia's impressive defensive record is built on a defensive partnership of Charles Momanyi and vice-captain, Joash Onyango. Momanyi has developed into one of the best central defenders in the Kenyan Premier League with his assured performances at the heart of K'Ogalo defence.

The tough-tackling defender has stepped up to fill in the void that was left by Harun Shakava who joined Zambia Super League side Nkana FC in the summer. His versatility has been a great asset for the Green Army as he been able to fill in the void at left-back after Philemon Otieno was ruled out with a long-term injury.

