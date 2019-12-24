KPL 2019-20: Gor Mahia striker passes Yanga medical ahead of move

Cyril Odhiambo FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 24, 2019

Dec 24, 2019 IST SHARE

Yikpe playing for Gor Mahia

According to reputed sources in the last couple of weeks, Gor Mahia’s Ivorian striker Gislein Yikpe has been expected to leave for Yanga S.C. in Tanzania. Gor's players have been revolting of late due to their financial issues, with captain Kenneth Muguna being one of the high profile names to have skipped games altogether.

Gor is cash-strapped after their official sponsor SportPesa abandoned them, while also being the league's official sponsor. This means that Gor are unable to meet players’ financial needs in most cases and an exodus of players is looming at the club unless they can find new sponsors. And Gislein Yikpe moving on to Yanga may just be the first to happen with star defender Joash Onyango also on his way out. Captain Kenneth Muguna, despite starring in their last game, also looks to be on the move after running out of patience.

Now, according to official Yanga S.C.’s Facebook page, Gislein Yikpe has passed his medical ahead of his unveiling at the club later on. He, of course, won’t be eligible to play in Yanga’s game today against Mbeya, but will be ready for their next game against Prisons.