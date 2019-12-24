KPL 2019-20: Gor Mahia vs Posta Rangers will not be postponed by the league

Cyril Odhiambo

Posta Rangers players at a previous game

It has officially been confirmed by Posta Rangers' head coach that the Kenyan Premier League has refused to reschedule their tie against Gor Mahia, which is set to take place this Sunday. Despite other teams taking a break till January, the KPL has refused to reschedule the tie according to Sammy Omollo.

The former Harambee Stars defender has complained that his team will be at a disadvantage when the league resumes due to the tie against Gor on Sunday. He says that other teams will have rested their players but he not only has to set his team up for a game, but also that against reigning champions Gor Mahia.

The refusal of KPL to reschedule the tie has also seen Gor Mahia’s head coach Steven Polack unable to take charge of the tie, choosing to leave it to his assistant instead. Omollo, despite his complains, says his team will be ready for the tie and will fight it out with Gor on Sunday. He insists his team will play as a unit as it is the only way to overcome the champions.

Rangers are currently 9th on the table with only 18 points and are likely to at least take a point off the champions.