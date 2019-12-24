KPL 2019-20: Mass exodus looming at AFC Leopards

Cyril Odhiambo FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 24, 2019

Dec 24, 2019 IST SHARE

AFC Leopards fans at a recent game

The cash problems that have hit the Kenyan Premier League during the 2019/20 season look to have finally begun affecting the league at a club level. Not only did SportPesa terminate their official sponsorship of the league, but they also terminated deals with various clubs. Among the clubs that have been hard-hit by the situations are giants Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

Now, these two are the clubs with the largest following in Kenyan football. Gor has already seen players revolt and Gnamien Yikpe's deal to Young Africans S.C. is almost done. On the other hand, AFC has had to endure the likes of Soter Kayumba join Rayon Sports and Tresor Ndikumana leave for Gasogi United.

Also, Vincent Habamahoro and Ismailia Diarra have left to find greener pastures abroad. But, even that doesn’t look like the end of the exodus at AFC. The like of Robinson Kamura and goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan are also reportedly looking to leave the club.

To top it all off, captain Whyvonne Isuza, who has been integral for AFC for the past 3 or more seasons is also looking to move. It is rumoured that captain Isuza is attracting a lot of interest from Wazito FC in the KPL. Also, star forward Vincent Oburu is looking for a move to Zambia during this season’s break.

It looks highly unlikely that AFC will find a sponsor before the season resumes once again to be able to pay players what they’ve owed them since August. The first-team coach has also informed the club about his intention to leave and it doesn’t seem like he’ll be on the bench come January 2020. All is certainly not well in the ‘den’ at AFC Leopards.