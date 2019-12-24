KPL 2019-20: Steven Polack won't be back in time for Gor Mahia's tie against Posta Rangers

Steven Polack of Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has confirmed that he won’t be on the bench during Gor Mahia’s next game, where they're up against Posta Rangers. The British manager, who already knew that he won’t be sitting on the bench until January 5, 2020, got the news that his team will face off against Posta on the 29th of December just recently. And, as he will be on holiday, he has made it clear that he won’t be able to make it back in time for their league encounter against Posta.

This tie is one of the 4 games that Gor currently had in hand due to international commitments. With that in mind, his assistant Patrick Otieno is expected to be on the bench, stepping in for his head coach in this tie. Gor currently sit at the top of the league with two games to spare and will be looking to consolidate their position at the top of the league with a win against Rangers. On the other hand, Rangers will be looking to rise from 8th place on the league table with a win against Gor.

There have already been complaints about this fixture from Posta Rangers but the Kenyan Premier League has refused to reschedule the tie. They have cited unavoidable circumstances as the main reason for their refusal to reschedule the tie.