Nzoia Sugar vs Ulinzi Stars: Prediction, preview, team news and more | KPL 2019-2020

Nzoia Sugar has been struggling in the KPL this season.

Nzoia Sugar welcome 5th-placed Ulinzi Stars to Sudi Stadium, Bungoma this weekend. The Millers have been struggling this season, picking only 2 wins in 19 Kenyan Premier League matches. Their last victory came in October last year against 2009 KPL Champions Sofapaka and the other victory against fellow strugglers Kisumu All-Stars.

They lost their last KPL match against leaders Gor Mahia and face an uphill task as they'll be facing another tough opponent in Ulinzi Stars who have only conceded 12 goals, keeping 11 clean sheets in the process.

Ulinzi Stars are looking to return to winning ways after their surprise home loss to AFC Leopards in their last match. It was their second defeat of the season - their first loss was on KPL's matchday 3 when they lost 2-1 to Mathare United FC.

A trip to face struggling Nzoia Sugar presents them with a perfect opportunity to bounce back after their setback last week. Their title ambitions are slowly fading as they find themselves 9 points off leaders Gor Mahia. If their performances continue to depreciate then they'll be made to wait for another season to win the prestigious Kenyan Premier League title.

Nzoia Sugar vs Ulinzi Stars Head to Head

In the 7 meetings Nzoia Sugar have had with Ulinzi Stars, the home side has come out on top with three victories against 2 by the Soldiers. The two remaining encounters have ended up in draws, with their last match also ending up in a 1-1 draw. Saturday's meeting between the two sides presents Ulinzi Stars with the perfect opportunity to draw level on 3 wins.

Nzoia Sugar form guide: LDLLL

Ulinzi Stars form guide: LDWWW

Nzoia Sugar vs Ulinzi Stars Team News

Nzoia Sugar:

The home side lost their last match 3-0 against Gor Mahia and will be looking for an improved performance against Ulinzi Stars this weekend. Their January squad overhaul with 14 players leaving and 11 players joining is expected to inject positive change to the struggling side.

Masoud Juma is expected to keep his place in the attack as he settles down in his new side. Getting more minutes alongside his new teammates will improve his match fitness and soon he'll start scoring goals that have been missing for the home side.

Advertisement

Ulinzi Stars:

Oscar Musa Wamalwa has been ruled out for the rest of the season after dislocating his shoulder in their match against AFC Leopards. The striker, who has scored 7 goals so far this season, will be a great miss for the second half of the season. In his absence, John Njuguna is expected to line up front alongside Enosh Ochieng who is currently on 9 goals.

The Soldiers were boosted by the return of Fredick Chitai who went on military duty. His return adds squad depth to their defence in the busy second leg of the KPL season.

Skipper James Saruni is expected to keep his place in between the sticks with Brian Birgen, Harun Mwale, Bonaventure Muchika and Bonface Andai expected to be lining up in the defence. Boniface Onyango, John Kago, Waweru Daniel and John Njuguna are expected to line up in the midfield for the away side.

Nzoia Sugar vs Ulinzi Stars Predicted XI

Nzoia Sugar Predicted XI: Benson Mangala, Chris Wesamba, Ian Taifa Karani, Randy Bakari, Dennis Wanjala, Kevin Juma, Ian Simiyu, Dan Wafula, Robert Abonga, Leonard Kasembeli, Masoud Juma.

Ulinzi Stars Predicted XI: James Saruni, Brian Birgen, Harun Mwale, Bonaventure Muchika, Boniface Andai, John Kago, Daniel Waweru, Enosh Ochieng, John Njuguna, Michael Otieno, Boniface Onyango.

Nzoia Sugar vs Ulinzi Stars Prediction

Nzoia Sugar has been having a torrid season as they find themselves 15th in the Kenyan Premier League standings with only 11 points after 19 matches. The hope of turning their season around after drawing against Zoo Kericho was squashed when they were comfortably beaten by Gor Mahia. Their struggling defence will find it difficult to contain a strong Ulinzi Stars attack that has scored 27 goals this season.

Ulinzi Stars had a wake up with their loss against a resurgent AFC Leopards last weekend at Afraha Stadium. Their water-tight defence that has conceded only 12 goals was breached. The absence of Oscar Wamalwa will be felt by the Soldiers but Enosh Ochieng will be able to provide the goals for the Soldiers. Nyangweso's Ulinzi Stars are expected to make light work of struggling Nzoia Sugar side to pick the 3 points.

Prediction: Nzoia Sugar 0-2 Ulinzi Stars