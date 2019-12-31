Vincent Omumbo has left Western Stima FC | Kenyan Premier League

Cyril Odhiambo News Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019

Vincent Omumbo

In an official statement to the media, Western Stima FC has confirmed the departure of defender Vincent Omumbo. The news had earlier been announced by the defender through his Facebook page, but no official statement from the club until today.

On his Facebook page, the defender said that he was leaving the Kisumu based side in search of regular playing time. The former Tusker FC defender has left Stima in a strong third position on the league table and possibly contesting the league.

Omumbo wrote on his official Facebook account, “I walk away knowing I gave out my best for the badge. I walk away, my way; I walk with pride, forever”

The Powermen who are currently 3rd on the league with 27 points, however, won’t be missing the defender much. He failed to hold down a place in the team despite being one of the most experienced players on the side.

Western Stima coach Salim Babu who says he won’t miss the player also acknowledges that his team has to strengthen during the January transfer window. With Gor Mahia FC taking a step forward in their efforts to retain the league with a 1-1 against Posta Rangers FC, competitors know they have to strengthen to keep up with the Champions.

"I cannot say we will miss him because he has struggled to break into the first team, and we have not been using him that much. However, we wish him all the best wherever he goes," the Western Stima tactician told members of the press earlier at their training ground.

He then went ahead to conclude, "Yes, we will sign four players in the January transfer window; we have identified our targets but we have not yet engaged their clubs."

The Powermen face off against Mathare United ‘the slum boys’ in their next future when the league resumes. The game will take place on the 8th of January 2020.