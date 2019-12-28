Ranking the top 5 Kenyan captains of all-time

Musa Otieno during his time with the national team

The role of a captain is very crucial to a team's fortunes. A captain provides leadership and is the representative of the coach on the football pitch. Successful teams are often associated with captains with strong characters who form the foundation of their success.

A prime example is of Roy Keane, who was the captain of Manchester United during their glory days and they dominated the English Premier League for years under the Irishman's leadership.

Harambee Stars had captains who played crucial roles in their footballing success.

Let's take a look at five of the greatest captains to have led the Harambee Stars.

#5 Musa Otieno

Musa Otieno is one of the most decorated Kenyan footballers ever. He made over 100 appearances for the national team from 1993 to 2009.

His discipline, dedication and hard work helped him captain the national side. Otieno led them in the 2004 CAF African Cup of Nations. Otieno was not only impressive for the national team but also enjoyed numerous success in club football.

He represented AFC Leopards and Tusker FC in the Kenyan Premier League before securing a move to Santos in the South African League, and he lifted four trophies during his spell there. The tough-tackling defender made over 300 appearances, scoring an impressive 34 goals.

Otieno had a short stint in the United States with Cleveland City Stars in 2008 where he also helped them in winning the USL Second Division title. His leadership was later rewarded as he was named Harambee stars assistant coach in 2012, a post that he has vacated now as he is now coaching the Day Star University, football team.

