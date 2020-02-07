Sofapaka vs Gor Mahia prediction, preview, team news and more | KPL 2019-20

Gor Mahia vs Sofapaka

League leaders Gor Mahia are bracing up to continue their routine winning streak in this fixture against Sofapaka in the Kenyan Premier League. Gor Mahia come into this fixture on a 4-game winning streak after bouncing back from a disappointing away defeat against Kakamega Homeboyz on matchday 14. They have since then been a free-scoring side, scoring 12 goals in their last 4 games, including a 3-0 thrashing of Nzoia United in their last game.

Sofapaka, on the other hand, have not enjoyed their best football this season, winning only two games in their last 8 games but pose a healthy record in front of goal, as they have scored in their last 8 games.

Although the home side have a game in hand and still top the league with 4 points, the importance of this fixture for Gor Mahia is of high intensity as this would keep the fight for the league very much alive. A loss could mean Kakamega Homeboyz closing the gap to a single point.

Sofapaka vs Gor Mahia Head to Head

This would be the 27th time these two teams face-off, of which Sofapaka have only won 3 and drawn 9, losing the remaining 14 to their opponents.

However, the last 8 games between the 2 sides have seen Gor Mahia emerge triumphant in 6, while Sofapaka managed only a single win, and they have both shared the spoils on 2 different occasions.

Gor Mahia Form Guide: L-W-W-W-W

Sofapaka Form Guide: L-W-D-L-D

Sofapaka vs Gor Mahia Team News

Fiston Rasak and Umaru Kasumba have been in fine form for the Kenyatta stadium boys. Even though Sofapaka have not been impressive in the past, one thing they can be happy about is the fact that they have not been hit by an injury crisis this season. So they would, therefore, be fielding a similar eleven from their last game against Gor Mahia in the weekend.

Gor Mahia's form is no doubt the best in the league, thanks to their free-flowing play which puts almost every attacking player on the scoresheet. Balinya J, who scored a brace in their previous league encounter, is expected to once again take his place in the starting lineup, while Juma L and Muguna K, who were the goal scorers in the reverse fixture, will all feature for Gor Mahia on Saturday.

Sofapaka vs Gor Mahia Predicted XI

Sofapaka: Justin Ndikumana, Omar Moussa, Abdullah Juma, Abound, Omar, Abdulatif Omar, Titus Achesa, Eugene Asiko, Osborne Monday, Umaru Kasumba, Fiston Razak, Danson Kago.

Gor Mahia: Peter Odhiambo, Maurice Ojwang, Wellington Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Philemon Otieno, Tobias Otieno, Curtis Wekesa, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Kenneth Muguna, Joash Onyango.

Sofapaka vs Gor Mahia Prediction

Gor Mahia are no doubt the favourites to take all 3 points in this fixture considering their form in the last 5 matches coupled with their victory in the reverse fixture a few weeks ago. Sofapaka will have to be at their brilliant best to get the better of Gor Mahia, but the odds of getting a win against the table-toppers are against them and a draw would be a big result for the home side.

Prediction: Sofapaka 0-3 Gor Mahia