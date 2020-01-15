Top 5 defenders in the 2019-20 Kenyan Premier League

Joash Onyango. (Image credits: Yahoo News)

A solid defence forms the foundations of the team's success. Kenya has produced great defenders in the recent past and the likes of Musa Otieno, Aboud Omar, Eric Ouma and Brian Mandela plied trade in the Kenyan Premier League before securing moves abroad.

As the Kenyan Premier League heads into the second leg, title contenders like Tusker, Kakamega Homeboyz and Gor Mahia will bank on the genius of their defenders to deliver them the most coveted KPL trophy.

Leaders Tusker FC will be looking to win their first title since 2006 while Kakamega Homeboyz is striving for their first League trophy. Gor Mahia, on the other hand, is looking to continue their dominance and win their fourth consecutive league trophy.

The transfer window is still open therefore these clubs have the opportunity to strengthen their teams to challenge for the Kenya Premier League title.

We take a look at 5 defenders who have been performing well so far this season:

#5 Samuel Olwande (Mathare United)

Mathare United defender Samuel Olwande

Despite Mathare United struggling in the Kenyan Premier League this season, Samuel Olwande has been their best player. His rock-solid performances at the heart of the defence of the Slum Boys has earned them precious points.

Mathare United has conceded only 17 goals due to the brilliance of the 31-year old defender. The former Tusker FC defender's experience will be vital for Mathare United in the second half of the season as they hope for better results.

His impressive performances have earned him three caps with the Kenyan National team and he was part of the Harambee Stars team that finished third in the 2019 CECAFA tournament that was hosted in Uganda.

His experience has been vital in nurturing youngsters at Mathare United. Andrew Juma who joined the Slum Boys as a youngster and has developed into one of the best defenders in the Kenyan Premier League under the leadership of Olwande.

