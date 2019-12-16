Top 5 Kenyan central defenders of the decade

Harambee Stars meeting Kenya's former PM Raila Odinga

Defenders are some of the most underrated players in most football teams. But underrating defenders is like underrating the foundation of your house. Good teams are built on the backs of strong defences. Central defenders are by far the most underrated players today. In fact, it is quite uncommon to find defenders winning awards ahead of their attacking peers.

With centre-backs being by far the most underrated players, it is hard to actually find out which one is better. Their position isn’t defined as simple with goals and assists. Neither are they to be defined by goals conceded as well, every team concedes at some point.

In Kenyan football, the situation isn’t any different from the rest of the world when it comes to defenders. Though a few have tried to break the glass ceiling, it hasn’t been that easy getting acknowledgment for the work they put in.

With that in mind, here are the top central defenders in Kenya in the last decade.

5. David Ochieng

David 'Cheche' Ochieng

David Ochieng is one of the top defenders that Kenya has produced in the last decade. His leadership qualities, ability to sniff out danger and robust style of play makes him stand out.

The Nairobi born defender started his career with Nairobi Stima before moving to Tusker FC in 2012. He quickly established himself as a top defender and earning a move to Al-Taawoon in 2013. The highlight of his career came when he was signed by New York Cosmos in 2016 and he went to play 29 games for them scoring one goal in the process.

He then made a move to Swedish side Brommapojkarna in the 2018 season and made 13 appearances for them. He then made a move back home with AFC Leopards on a short-term deal before moving to Al-Ansar in Saudi. He has played for the Kenyan national team on 33 occasions scoring two goals in the process.

