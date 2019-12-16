Top 5 Kenyan strikers of the decade

Cyril Odhiambo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 16 Dec 2019, 12:37 IST SHARE

Harambee Stars celebrating at AFCON 2019

Kenya, over the years, has produced some of the greatest personalities in the athletics world. But while most people across the world associate the country with marathoners, it’s easy to forget the footballing talents that have come through.

The country has produced some of the best strikers in modern African football. Not only that, Kenya has to lead the way in terms of footballing talent in East and Central Africa, with the likes of Victor Wanyama currently wearing the white of Tottenham Hotspur.

With that in mind, let’s have a look at some of the best strikers that Kenya has produced this decade.

#5 Paul Were Ooko

Paul Were starring for AFC Leopards at the Den

One of the current stars on the national side and an amazing football export from Kenya today is Paul Were. The 26-year-old has scored three goals for the Harambee Stars in 29 appearances. Though, he usually has to make do with a place on the wings.

He started his career at the FISA academy before making a familiar move to Mathare United in 2009. He then got his break in the KPL with Tusker FC in 2010 before getting a move to AFC Leopards.

In 2014, Were got a long-awaited move outside the country to AmaZulu in South Africa. That move didn’t go on too well and Were made a move to Greek side Kalloni in 2015. He has since made a move to various sides in Greece and Turkey before moving back to the KPL. He's played for KPL giants AFC leopards since then

Those many moves may get you questioning why he’s on the list, but you just don’t become a mainstay in the Harambee Stars squad for no reason.

1 / 5 NEXT