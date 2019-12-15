Trouble at the den as another AFC Leopard coach resigns

Former AFC Leopards manager Andre Cassa Mbugo

AFC Leopard's troubled season continue as their five-month-old coach Andre Cassa Mbugo resigned after the club reportedly failed to pay his dues for the five months that he had been in charge at the den. He has cut short the 18-month deal that he signed with the 12-time Kenyan Premier League champions.

The 52-year-old's resignation has come at a critical time when Ingwe will be facing a tough fixture against in-form Kenyan Premier League leaders Tusker FC.

Andre Mbugo steadied a sinking AFC Leopard's side that was languishing in the relegation zone at the time of his appointment. He is leaving the team after impressive performances that lifted them off the relegation zone and up to 8th in the standings.

His resignation comes as a huge blow to the huge Ingwe fanatics who had very high hopes for the team under the guidance of the former AS Kigali trainer who restored their confidence and turned around the team's fortunes.

The Rwandan tactician becomes the fourth coach to leave the troubled den this season due to payment-related issues.

The Kenyan second most successful club after Gor Mahia has been going through rough financial times after their sponsors, betting giants SportPesa, exited the Kenyan market due to hostile government regulations.

Ingwe's financial troubles will make it difficult for them to lure another top manager to take over their managerial hot seat as they seek to reclaim their glory days when they were a dominant force in Kenyan football.